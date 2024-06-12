Do you know what’s better than movies based on true events? TV series based on true events! Watching episode after episode with bated breath is truly an experience like no other. OTT platforms nowadays offer many such TV shows, based on real events, to choose from. Here are some of the best:

1. Maid

This miniseries is an adaptation of Stephanie Land’s memoir ‘Maid: Hard Work, Low Pay and a Mother’s Will to Survive’. The show tells the story of Stephanie Land, a woman who escapes an abusive relationship and takes up the job of a housemaid to support her daughter, Maddy. This emotionally intense show is sure to have you hooked from the beginning.

Streaming on: Netflix

2. The Dropout

This miniseries narrates the rise and fall of the biotechnology company Theranos and its founder, Elizabeth Holmes. The plot follows Holmes’ unethical attempts to transform the healthcare industry and her deceptions and lies that would eventually reveal her to be a fraudster. This gripping drama will keep you engrossed until the final second!

Streaming on: Disney+ Hotstar

3. Unbelievable

This limited series is based on the 2008-2011 Washington serial rape cases. It tells the story of a woman who was charged for reporting that she was raped. It chronicles the attempts of two detectives to track down the perpetrator and the eventual identification of a serial rapist.

Streaming on: Netflix

4. Mindhunter

This psychological crime thriller is an adaptation of the true crime book ‘Mindhunter: Inside the FBI’s Elite Serial Killer Crime’. The plot chronicles the attempts of two FBI agents and a psychologist to understand the psyche of imprisoned serial killers in order to use that knowledge to solve current crimes. This show is sure to keep you glued to your screens until the very end!

Streaming on: Netflix

5. Inventing Anna

The plot of this mini-series follows a journalist’s attempts to reveal the true story of Anna Sorokin. Under the guise of Anna Delvey, she convinced the people of New York’s high society that she was a German socialite and extracted millions from them. This show will surely leave you gaping at your screen in disbelief!

Streaming on: Netflix

6. Chernobyl

This limited series is based on the nuclear disaster that took place in Chernobyl in 1986. The five-part series includes stories of the people involved in the disaster, some lesser-known facts about the incident, and also chronicles the efforts of the first responders.

Streaming on: Disney+ Hotstar

7. The Watcher

This thriller series tells the story of a New York couple who purchased a house in the suburbs and were later plagued by threatening letters. The plot chronicles the eerie events that follow and the couple’s attempts to figure out who the stalker is. This mind-bending show will have you captivated until the last second!

Streaming on: Netflix

What are you waiting for? Kick back, grab some popcorn, open your OTT platform and get lost in these TV shows, which are based on real events, and promise a thrill unlike anything else!