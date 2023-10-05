If you’re an “emo” kid then step into the world of darkness through these thrilling Indian crime thriller movies based on real-life incidents available to watch on OTT. These films are like master illusionists, expertly blending suspense, drama, and more suspense while sticking to the script of actual events. Whether it’s high-profile murder mysteries or mind-boggling heists, these flicks let you peek into the shadowy side of reality, keeping you teetering on the edge of your couch.

Here are some of the most interesting Indian crime thriller movies based on real-life incidents available to watch on OTT.

No One Killed Jessica

No One Killed Jessica is a 2011 crime drama film with a gripping narrative, skillfully penned and directed by Rajkumar Gupta. Drawing inspiration from the real-life tragedy of Jessica Lal’s murder case, the story unfolds around the tragic demise of a barmaid, who becomes a victim of a fatal shooting by a politician’s son. The film delves into her sister’s relentless and courageous pursuit of justice, making for a powerful and emotionally charged cinematic experience. This compelling movie features the talented actresses Rani Mukerji and Vidya Balan in the lead roles.

OTT platform: Netflix

Raman Raghav 2.0

Raman Raghav 2.0 is a 2016 psychological thriller directed by Anurag Kashyap. The story is slightly inspired by the serial killer Raman Raghav who terrorized Mumbai in the 1960s. The film revolves around the character Ramanna, a psychopath serial killer who randomly murders people with a metal rod and remains elusive to the police. On the other hand, we have our hero Raghavan, a corrupt police officer who is assigned to catch the murderer. As he delves deeper into the case, he becomes obsessed with Ramanna and turns into a cat-mouse chase. The film casts Nawazuddin Siddiqui and Vicky Kaushal in the lead roles.

OTT platform: Amazon Prime Video

Talvar

Based on the true portrayal of what went inside the 2008 Noida double murder case, Talvar is a 2015 crime drama written by Vishal Bhardwaj and directed by Meghna Gulzar. It premiered at the 2015 Toronto International Film Festival and was screened at the 2015 BFI London Film Festival and the Busan International Film Festival. The movie starred a multi-talented cast including Irrfan Khan, Konkana Sen Sharma and Neeraj Kabi in the lead roles. Tabu, Gajraj Rao, Sohum Shah, Sumit Gulati and Jaspal Sharma did a commendable job in the supporting roles.

OTT platform: Disney Plus Hotstar

Black Friday

Based on the book by Hussain Zaidi on the 1993 bombings in Mumbai, the movie chronicles the investigation of the blasts. The film traces the investigation from three different perspectives – police, victims and the traitors. Written and directed by Anurag Kashyap, Black Friday was his debut movie that was released at the theatres in 2004. The film had a cast of accomplished actors in the industry including Gajraj Rao, Dibyendu Bhattacharya, Kay Kay Menon, Aditya Srivastava, Pavan Malhotra with directors Imtiaz Ali and Anurag Kashyap himself.

OTT platform: Disney Plus Hotstar

Not A Love Story

Inspired by true events, Not A Love Story is a 2011 film that delves into the shocking murder of Neeraj Grover in 2008, which subsequently led to the arrest of Emile Jerome Mathew and Maria Susairaj. Directed by the renowned filmmaker Ram Gopal Varma, this intense cinematic creation features an ensemble cast including Mahie Gill, Deepak Dobriyal, and Ajay Gehi. The film explores the harrowing incidents from the murder case.

Jolly LLB

Jolly LLB is a 2013 crime comedy directed by Subhash Kapoor. Arshad Warsi, Boman Irani and Amrita Rao were seen playing prominent roles in the movie. The storyline of the movie was inspired by the 1999 hit-and-run case of Sanjeev Nanda. It has also been remade in Tamil as Manithan and Telugu as Sapthagiri LLB.

OTT platform: Disney Plus Hotstar

Let us know which one of these Indian crime thriller movies based on real-life incidents you are watching first on OTT this weekend.