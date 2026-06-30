Bhogapuram Airport Inauguration Likely Postponed to July

The much-awaited inauguration or opening date of the Bhogapuram International Airport, scheduled for July 5, is likely to be postponed. According to sources, the postponement is due to changes in the schedule of Prime Minister Narendra Modi. It is also learnt that some of the works related to the greenfield airport are yet to be completed.

The inauguration is reportedly rescheduled for the second week.

With the postponement, operation of flights are likely to begin from July 25.

The Bhogapuram airport was built at an estimated cost of Rs 4,592 crore by the GMR Group.

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