Andhra University V-C Assures Students of Hostel Renovation

AU Vice-Chancellor G.P. Rajasekhar said that modernisation and repair works of hostels and messes of the Andhra university are being carried out in phases. Addressing students at the administration building on Wednesday, the Vice-Chancellor said all necessary steps would be taken to ensure that the students do not face any inconvenience. Renovation related to the Satavahana Hostel would begin during the Dasara vacation.

Work on repairing internal roads and laying new roads on the Andhra university campus would begin this week, said the V-C, attributing the delay to a shortage of raw material. He said that tenders for the works were finalised. He said that due to heavy rains, some rooms on the upper floor of the Sathavahana Hostel, AU, were facing problems and students were shifted to the lower rooms. “Students can bring their problems directly to the notice of the authorities for a solution,” said the Vice-Chancellor.

The VC was accompanied by Rector P. King, Registrar K. Rambabu, Principals Jaladi Ravi, M.V.R. Raju, Deans, wardens, and others. Earlier, the inmates of Sathavahana Hostel staged a protest at the university’s main gate against leakage of rainwater into rooms through cracked roofs.