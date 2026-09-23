GVMC on High Alert as Heavy Rain Continues in Vizag

District Collector and GVMC special officer M. Abhishikth Kishore said the corporation official machinery is on high alert and fully prepared to meet any eventuality in the wake of heavy rain in Vizag under the influence of the deep depression. The Collector along with GVMC Commissioner Ketan Garg visited the city operations centre and made several suggestions to officials.

Top officials visited Kasturinagar in Kailasapuram where landslip incidents have been reported. They directed the staff to shift the families in the area to safer places. They also discussed the precautionary measures taken in the areas like Sainagar, Vambay Colony, and Ambedkar Nagar.

The incessant rain led to the fall of 34 trees in various parts of Vizag, and GVMC staff on the job of removing them. Meanwhile, the deep depression is likely to cross the coast near Kalingapatnam tonight or in the early hours of Thursday.