There is a particular kind of joy in finding Telugu books that make you lose track of time. Maybe it is a story that has been passed around at home for years, a character who feels suspiciously familiar, or a line that stays with you for years to come. From humour to introspection, Telugu literature has plenty of those moments. Here are a few worth picking up, whether you are rediscovering Telugu literature or meeting it for the first time.

Rediscovering Telugu Literature, One Book at a Time

1. Amaravati Kathalu – Satyam Sankaramanchi

Amaravati Kathalu is a collection centred on the people and everyday life of Amaravati. First serialised in Andhra Jyothi in the 1970s, the stories were later compiled into a book, with Bapu’s illustrations. Rather than grand heroes, it finds charm in ordinary people, their quirks, relationships and small dramas, offering a new meaning to the art of noticing.

2. Barrister Parvateesam – Mokkapati Narasimha Sastry

Barrister Parvateesam follows its titular protagonist as he leaves his village for England, with the culture shock, misunderstandings and comic situations along the way becoming the heart of the story. Beneath the humour is an entertaining portrait of a person trying to find his feet in an unfamiliar world.

3. Budugu – Mullapudi Venkata Ramana

Written by Mullapudi Venkata Ramana, Budugu presents the world through the eyes of a mischievous Telugu child, turning everyday family life into a series of hilarious observations, misunderstandings and innocent questions. The humour comes from the gap between how children see the world and how adults assume they see it.

4. Kanyasulkam – Gurajada Apparao

Gurajada Apparao’s landmark play uses humour and sharp social commentary to examine the customs and contradictions of its time, particularly around marriage and the treatment of women. Its wit and absurdity make it an entertaining read while tackling serious social questions.

5. Veyi Padagalu – Viswanatha Satyanarayana

Some books ask for your time, and Veyi Padagalu asks for quite a bit of it. Viswanatha Satyanarayana’s sprawling novel explores a society caught between tradition and change, using the image of a thousand-hooded serpent as its central metaphor. Written in 1934, it became a major work of 20th-century Telugu literature and was later translated into several Indian languages.

To round it all up, you do not have to begin with the fattest novel on the shelf or work your way through Telugu literature chronologically. Pick a few Telugu books based on your mood, find a character you like, or simply start with the stories that catch your attention. These books might just make you fall in love with your Telugu roots all over again. Happy reading!

Also read: Classic Telugu novels and anthologies you must read at least once in your life

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