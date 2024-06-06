Are you an avid reader with a titillating imagination? Then you must indulge in one or more of these Telugu books, which are considered gems that every fan of Telugu literature must read! Whether you’re a fan of gripping novels, evocative poetry, or captivating short stories, this list has it all:

1. Asamardhuni Jivayatra



Asamardhuni Jivayatra is Tripunaneni Gopichand’s magnum opus that created one of the most popular characters of Telugu literature – Seetharamarao. This psychological novel tells the story of Seetharamarao, a descendant of a wealthy family who succumbs to his megalomania. Considered to be the first Telugu psychological novel, this book has the power to alter your perspective of life completely.

2. Maidanam



Known for his women-centric novels, Chalam is one of the most popular and controversial authors of Telugu literature. The plot of Maidanam revolves around a woman stuck in an unhappy marriage and her struggle for personal freedom and identity in a conservative Telugu family. Although written in 1927, this gripping story is still relevant in today’s time.

3. Vimukta



Vimukta is one of the best-known works of P Lalita Kumari, popularly known by her pen name Volga. In this collection of five tales, Volga reimagines Sita’s story, weaving together her encounters with other female characters of the Ramayana. Through these encounters, Sita learns to reclaim her agency and redefine her identity, thereby proving that sisterhood can be emancipatory. This feminist retelling of Sita’s story is a powerful and thought-provoking read.

4. Chivaraku Migiledhi



Chivaraku Migiledhi is a Telugu Psychological novel by Sivaraju Venkata Subbarao, popularly known by his pen name Butchi Babu. The story follows Dayanidhi, a doctor with a mother fixation, and the struggles he faces following his mother’s death. The novel chronicles his emotional journey and personal dilemmas as he isolates himself from society, reassesses his life, and searches for a lover.

5. Mahaprasthanam



Sri Sri’s Mahaprasthanam, an anthology of poems, is considered an epic in modern Indian poetry. Through powerful and evocative verses, Sri Sri captures the essence of social injustice and human suffering, calling for a revolutionary change in society. The work is celebrated for its profound impact on Telugu literature and its bold vision.

Every book lover must explore the treasure trove of Telugu literary gems and read one or more of these books! So, grab a cup of coffee, find a cozy spot, and let these novels take you on unforgettable journeys! Happy reading!

