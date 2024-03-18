When you read, you see things through your mind’s eye. An almost-spiritual experience, there’s no better way than this to experience multiple lives, traverse time and space, and feel emotions you never would tap into otherwise. If you’re from Vizag, and you need a new way to experience the city – no better way to do so than to explore Visakhapatnam through literature! These 5 books, centered around and about the city will help you appreciate Vizag in a new way! Some of these record history, some are tales of those who call Vizag home, and some are fictional narratives set against the vibrant coastline.

Vizag Blue

“Vizag Blue” is a captivating graphic novel that explores the complex relationship between a nurse and her ward, who refuses to speak. Set in a doctor’s summer beachside house near Vizag, their seemingly uneventful and pleasant life gradually transforms into a series of frightening events, ultimately leading them into another dimension of reality. The piece of work, by Anil CS Rao – a self-trained comic illustrator, has been particularly applauded for its visual magnificence. The psychological conflict between the two ladies, as one desires to make the other speak, is interesting to follow as it leads them to unforeseen worlds.

Vizag Diaries

“Vizag Diaries” is a collection of heart-touching short stories that emanate from the city of destiny, Visakhapatnam. Authored by Deepa Balasubramanian, these stories are her personal tribute to the amazing people she met and the lessons she learned during her short stay in the city. Each story is an experience and an emotion in itself, showcasing the true, warm, and undying spirit of Vizagites.

History and Contribution of the Zamindars in Visakhapatnam Region AD 1611-1949

If you’re eager to get lost in Vizag’s past, this work provides a meticulous record of it. Badarala Anjani Kumari, the author, delves into the history and contributions of the Zamindars in the Visakhapatnam between AD 1611 and AD 1949; documenting those Zamindari families who lived as contemporaries of or in succession to the Qutb-Shahis of Golkonda and British East India Companies. The book provides a thorough study of the individual Zamindari families, their genealogy, chronology, relations with other contemporary Zamindars, society, economy, and literary patronage.

Vizagapatam District Gazetteer

The “Vizagapatam District Gazetteer”, by W. Francis, provides a detailed history of the city of Vizagapatam, located on the southeast coast of India, until the year 1907. It covers the city’s founding, its development over the centuries, and its place in Indian history. This work has been selected by scholars as being culturally important, and is part of the knowledge base of civilization as we know it. With 14 chapters and a map, this is one of the books that uncovers information about Vizag through various aspects – physical description, political history, the people, agriculture and irrigation, trade and occupations, communication, rainfall and seasons, public health and education, sources of revenue, administration of justice, and local self-government.

The Vizag Sabotage

A spy thriller inspired by true events, says the cover of this heart-racing thriller. The story begins with the discovery of a submarine engineer’s dead body on the railway tracks in Vizag. He was an employee of Hindustan Shipyard Limited, which is building India’s nuclear submarine fleet. This is the fourth submarine engineer in the last twelve months who perished under mysterious circumstances, leading the Navy leadership to suspect a covert sabotage operation being carried out by an unknown enemy, to slow down India’s attempt at acquiring a potent nuclear deterrent platform. After deliberations at different levels, an Intelligence Bureau agent is sent to Vizag to work as an undercover operative.

Written by Saurav Anand, this book does a brilliant job of relaying the technical details of the Navy in an accurate manner!

These 5 books, set against the backdrop of Vizag make for a unique way of knowing and learning about the city. If you’re a resident, do make sure to give these a try, and let us know which one you liked best in the comments below!

