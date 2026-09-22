CM Naidu Lays Foundation for Vizag Projects

CM Naidu laid the foundation stone for several Vizag projects and schemes virtually from Kuppam in Chittoor district on Tuesday. The projects, worth Rs. 3,892 crore, come under the purview of GVMC (Rs. 3,582 crore) and VMRDA (Rs. 360 crore). The programme was attended online by local MP Sribharat, MLAs and officials at a convention hall in Madhurawada.

The Vizag projects for which stone was laid by CM Naidu include water supply, sewage, parks, basic infrastructure, AI and automation and sports in different wards in the city. Similarly, Rs. 10 crore MEPMA, Rs. 452 crore sewage, and Rs. 446 crore water supply projects were launched.