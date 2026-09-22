The depression over the Bay of Bengal is moving west-northwestward and is likely to intensify into a deep depression within the next 24 hours. According to the Andhra Pradesh State Disaster Management Authority (APSDMA), heavy rains are likely to occur under its influence over the next five days in North Andhra, including Vizag, Eluru and Krishna districts.

The system is likely to cross the coast between Vizag and Gopalpur after midnight on September 23. Strong gusty winds have also been forecast along the coast, and fishermen have been advised not to venture into the sea. The general public has also been cautioned against taking shelter under trees and hoardings.

Meanwhile, Vizag city has been experiencing heavy rains since Monday. Amid the continued rain, parents of school-going children have urged the government to declare holidays for schools as a precautionary measure.