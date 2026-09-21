Loved Resident Evil 2026 movie? Watch these similar movies next!

The internet is buzzing about the latest reboot of the Resident Evil movie series. This gripping horror film introduces a fresh storyline centered on Bryan, a medical courier who takes an extra shift delivering a crucial package to the medical center in Raccoon City. What starts as a simple job quickly turns into a desperate fight for survival against relentless zombies. Viewers have praised the movie for its stunning cinematography and the clever Easter eggs scattered throughout. If you enjoyed the 2026 Resident Evil movie, here are some similar movies you should check out next!

Resident Evil 2026: 6 Similar Must-Watch Horror Movies!

Exit 8 (Amazon Prime Video)

Based on the 2023 video game, this movie shares many similarities with the 2026 Resident Evil movie.

The protagonist gets a call from his girlfriend, who tells him she is pregnant, and he is then trapped in a never-ending loop in a subway tunnel.

Predator (JioHotstar)

Although this movie is more than 2 decades old, the premise still sends shivers down your spine! Dutch and his paramilitary team are tasked with investigating an extraterrestrial spacecraft. Starring Arnold Schwarzenegger and Carl Weathers in lead roles, this action-horror film has nail-biting action sequences and plot twists you could never guess!

World War Z (Amazon Prime Video, Netflix, Zee 5)

The world is plagued by a mysterious virus that is turning humans into mindless zombies. A former UN investigator, Gerry, has to travel the world to find the virus’s origins and a cure.

With a sequel officially on the way, this movie should be on your watchlist!

A Quiet Place (Amazon Prime Video, JioHotstar, Apple TV)

A group of blind aliens with an excellent sense of hearing invade Earth and begin to kill humans in the most brutal way. A family adapts to live without being noticed by the aliens, but the horrors follow them one way or the other. With two more sequels in this franchise, there’s plenty to watch and enjoy.

Fans consider this movie franchise one of the most dangerous survival apocalypses, citing its deadly villains and extremely slim chances of survival.

28 Days Later (Amazon Prime Video, Sony LIV)

This is considered one of the most popular post-apocalyptic movie franchises of all time, with three more movies released.

Twenty-eight days after the outbreak of a deadly virus in London, which infects everyone and turns them into brain-dead killers, the survivors try to cope with their losses and find sanctuary.

Send Help (JioHotstar)

Although this film isn’t strictly post-apocalyptic, it earns a spot on this list for several compelling reasons. Like Bryan in Resident Evil, its protagonist, Bradley, finds himself stranded on a remote island with his coworker, Linda—someone he recently kept from getting a promotion. The tension and struggle for survival in this hostile environment make it a standout survival-horror title.

If you like movies similar to the 2026 Resident Evil movie, you can pick a favourite and start streaming. Let us know which of these movies has caught your attention in the comments below!

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