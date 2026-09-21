Heavy Rains Forecast in Andhra Pradesh, Anitha Alerts Officials

Home and Disaster Management Minister Vangalapudi Anitha held an emergency teleconference with collectors, SPs, and Disaster Management Authority officials on Monday in the wake of a heavy rain forecast in the state.

The low pressure over the Bay of Bengal is likely to intensify into severe depression by Tuesday and move towards the South Odisha-North Andhra coasts.

“There is a possibility of the Vamsadhara and Nagavali rivers overflowing due to rains in Odisha,” she said and directed the officials concerned to be on high alert.

She advised the officials to work in tandem with their counterparts in the border Odisha districts.

She said that SDRF and NDRF teams should be kept ready for relief operations.

She instructed officials to take preventive measures so that the people do not face any difficulties.

“If necessary, people living in the low-lying areas along the coast should be evacuated to safer areas,” said the Home Minister.

Caution boards should be put up at streams, overflowing causeways and inundated areas, she added.

Control rooms should be made available 24×7, and the situation should be constantly monitored, said Anitha.

As gusty winds with a speed of 50-60 kmph are likely along the coast, the Home Minister advised the people to avoid staying under trees, huge hoardings and in dilapidated houses.

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