9 canon things every biker in Vizag has experienced (check here!)

We come across all kinds of people while travelling to the office, home, or just going out. Things change when you start driving a bike in the city. You begin to notice more and encounter strange situations on the road. For the bikers in Vizag, keep reading to find things you can relate to on a daily basis!

Disclaimer: This article is purely humour-related and not meant to offend or hurt anyone. The views expressed here are solely those of the author and not Yo! Vizag.

Helmet Hair to Potholes: Vizag Biking, Decoded!

1. Helmet Hair

There is a clear difference in your hair before and after you start wearing a helmet. The hair you worked so hard to tame and look good is gone the second you wear one. The heavy object flattens your hard work and leaves your hair worse than ever!

P.S.: Invest in a hair cover (there are unisex options, too) to prevent damage.

2. Automatic Tan

Once you start riding a bike, you begin noticing things you never paid attention to before. One of them is the odd patches of dark skin on your wrists and arms. This is the sun tan you earn the hard way, from hours spent riding under the open sky in Vizag.

That is when the respect kicks in—for the women riders who go the extra mile with scarves wrapped around their necks and gloves covering their arms.

3. Potholes

There is no worse feeling than accidentally driving over a big pothole. The moment your bike hits one, it just ruins your mood and the ride.

It’s so devastating to experience the bike’s imbalance that you start to memorise these potholes to avoid them on your next ride.

4. Wrong Lanes

Driving a bike in the city comes with its share of unique sights, but nothing stands out quite like the sight of those who boldly ride in the wrong lane. Their unapologetic confidence is almost enviable—if only we could borrow a bit of it for ourselves.

5. Helmet Stealers

This is one of the most relatable experiences for bikers in Vizag. You leave your helmets out in the open just to run an errand and return to nothing: it’s gone!

This situation is so out of hand that you see large warnings in public parking spaces, reminding you to secure your helmet.

6. Fuel Crisis

Picture this: you’re on your way to the office when, out of nowhere, your bike sputters to a stop—out of fuel. Suddenly, you find yourself frantically calculating the distance to the nearest petrol bunk, hoping your mental math will save the day.

Funny how those math skills you once dismissed as useless suddenly become your best friend in moments like these.

7. Animals On The Road

Spotting an animal on the road is like stumbling upon a hidden level in a video game. Whether it’s a dog, a cow, or a bull calmly occupying the very center of traffic, these moments remind us: it’s their world, and we’re just passing through.

8. Sidewalks, Crossing & People

Signal points offer plenty of entertainment if you pay attention during a red light. Perhaps the most amusing sight is bold pedestrians who wait for the green light—not to stop, but to dart across the road right as vehicles start moving.

Then there are the people who choose to walk right in the middle of traffic rather than use the sidewalk. Why they prefer this risky route remains a mystery.

9. Lighting McQueen!

You’re cruising along, soaking in the city’s sunset—when suddenly, a bike zips past you with a thunderous zooooooom. These daredevil riders weave through heavy traffic with ease, leaving everyone else both impressed and anxious at their audacity.

If you’ve read this and found it relatable, share to your fellow bikers in Vizag, and stay tuned to Yo! Vizag website and Instagram for more city-related articles.

Read also: Tired of the Same Old Vizag Routine? Here Are Some Unhinged Things to Do