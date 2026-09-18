Here’s a controversial take: movies, of late, are getting a little too commercial for our liking. For cinephiles who still see cinema as an art form and would much rather watch something that makes them feel, as movies are supposed to, we’ve put together a list of underrated movies to watch that go beyond the usual box-office noise. Read on to discover these classics as we turn our watchlist into an alternative therapy session.

5 Underrated Movies to Watch Because Therapy Is Expensive

1. Silver Linings Playbook – 2012

After catching his wife having an affair, Pat spirals into a violent episode that eventually leads to him being admitted to a psychiatric facility after being diagnosed with bipolar disorder. What follows is his attempt to navigate life after his release, rebuild his relationship with his parents, find a way to reconcile with his wife and, unexpectedly, fall for a new love interest who is just as complicated as he is.

Watch this much-loved classic starring Bradley Cooper, Jennifer Lawrence, Robert De Niro and Anupam Kher.

Where to watch: Amazon Prime Video

2. Awakenings – 1990

Based on a true story, Awakenings follows Dr. Malcolm Sayer, a physician at a New York hospital who begins working with patients left in catatonic states after an epidemic. When he discovers a potential treatment that could bring them back to consciousness, the film explores what happens when these patients get a chance to experience life again.

The relationship between Dr. Sayer and his patients form the emotional heart of the story. Starring Robert De Niro and Robin Williams, this film teaches us to appreciate the ordinary moments in life that we often take for granted.

Where to watch: Apple TV or Amazon Prime Video (rent)

3. Three of Us – 2022

We already know Shefali Shah has range, but Three of Us offers yet another glimpse of her versatility. Shah plays Shailaja Desai, a woman living with dementia who decides to travel with her husband to her quaint hometown in Konkan. The trip becomes an opportunity to revisit forgotten corners of her past, including an encounter with her childhood sweetheart.

Quiet, intimate and deeply nostalgic, the film, often seen as a story about liberation, is also a gentle reminder that some memories, and perhaps some people, can remain with us even when everything else begins to fade.

Where to watch: Netflix

4. The Namesake – 2006

While Mira Nair is widely acclaimed for films like Salaam Bombay! and Monsoon Wedding, another classic that deserves a spot on your watchlist is The Namesake. Starring Irrfan Khan and Tabu, the film is based on Jhumpa Lahiri’s novel of the same name.

Set largely between Kolkata and the suburbs of New York, the film explores arranged marriage, immigration, and the complicated process of finding a sense of belonging in an unfamiliar place. As the characters navigate cultural differences and generational conflicts, the film is a moving story about grief, identity and learning to accept what we cannot change.

Where to watch: JioHotstar

5. Life in a… Metro – 2007

Anurag Basu’s Life in a… Metro is no less than a masterpiece, especially when it comes to exploring themes that remain relevant even today. What makes the film particularly interesting is its interconnected narrative, following the lives of nine people whose stories cross paths in ways they never quite expect.

From professional ambitions to infidelity and the complicated nature of modern relationships, the film puts several ideas of love and commitment under the microscope. It leaves you questioning who is right, who is wrong and whether relationships can really be reduced to such simple definitions.

Where to watch: Amazon Prime Video or Netflix

With these underrated movies to watch in place, your weekend is pretty much sorted if you’re in the mood for some cinematic therapy. Pick your poison and indulge in some cheesy, comforting and occasionally heartbreaking cinema. Consider it a much-needed respite from the constant brainrot media we are often exposed to, in exchange for stories that make us pause and reflect.

Also read: TV Shows That Explore Our Complicated Bond With AI!

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