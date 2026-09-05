6 Funny Romcom Movies To Watch This Weekend!

Romantic comedy movies, also known as romcom movies, are the kind of genre you can watch, no matter what kind of day you’ve had. Often built on lighthearted, heartwarming love stories, paired with relatable dialogue and witty humour, these movies appeal to fans of all ages. If your watchlist is empty this week, consider watching these top romcoms now!

Best Romantic Comedies for a Cozy Weekend Binge!

1. City Lights

Considered one of the greatest films of all time, this romantic comedy stars Charlie Chaplin as the Little Tramp and follows his love for a blind flower-selling woman and his turbulent friendship with an alcoholic millionaire.

OTT: YouTube

2. My Sassy Girl

Gyeon-woo’s quiet life is disrupted when he meets a girl on the subway, setting off a series of events that bind their lives together. Despite her unpredictable behavior and harsh words, Gyeon-woo finds himself falling for her. Eventually, they must confront their true feelings for each other.

OTT: YouTube

3. Premam

This coming-of-age rom-com movie showcases the main character George’s love stories in three stages of his life: teenage, young adult, and adult.

This movie is highly recommended among Malayalam films. Its beautiful cinematography, melodious songs, and heartwarming, relatable innocence of falling in love are all executed wonderfully, making this film a must-watch.

OTT: JioHotstar

4. Ala Modalaindi

Every Tollywood fan knows this gem of a film! Gautam meets Nithya at a wedding where their exes are getting married. They soon form a great friendship and eventually fall in love. But misunderstandings keep them apart. After a wild situation, the duo finds their way back to each other.

This timeless romantic comedy will surely entertain you!

OTT: Amazon Prime Video

5. O Kadhal Kanmani

Two youngsters, Adi and Tara, are attracted to each other when they meet at a wedding. Since they do not believe in marriage, they decide to live together. What follows forms the crux of the story.

OTT: JioHotstar, Amazon Prime Video

6. Ohm Shanti Oshana

Pooja Mathew, a spirited young girl, dreams of marrying for love alone. Thus, she stops at nothing to impress Giri, who once saved her from a group of unruly men.

OTT: JioHotstar, Amazon Prime Video

Ranging from emotional finales to heart-fluttering romances, there is something for every kind of streamer in this rom-com movie list. Pick your favourite, gather your snacks, cuddle up on the couch, and stream these romantic comedy movies now!

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