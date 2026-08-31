Art is subjective, and while cinema truly portrays the many layers involved, short films present the same depth, characters and stories within a much shorter timeframe. It’s not just about creating a shock factor, but also about leaving an impact that keeps the audience thinking about the film for days to come. For our beloved cinema buffs, we have put together a list of the best short films to watch on YouTube, to help expand your horizons from TFI banisa to short-film aficionado.

5 YouTube Short Films Every Cinema Buff Must Watch

1. Interior Cafe Night

Directed by Adhiraj Bose, the 2014 short stars Naseeruddin Shah, Shernaz Patel, Shweta Basu Prasad and Naveen Kasturia. The story follows two parallel relationships, with an older couple unexpectedly reuniting after years apart while a younger couple grapples with the possibility of separation.

For anyone who enjoys stories about love, loss and second chances, Interior Cafe Night is a gentle reminder of everything that is said and left unsaid, and the tension we experience when fate doesn’t quite play fair.

2. Rogan Josh

The story begins with Vijay, a chef, preparing his signature Rogan Josh for his 65th birthday celebration with family and friends. What initially appears to be a warm dinner gradually takes a much darker turn.

Set against the backdrop of the 26/11 Mumbai terror attacks, the film explores trauma, grief and the lasting impact of violence, while showing how individual experiences can shape people’s perspectives. Directed by Sanjeev Vig and starring Naseeruddin Shah, the short was named Best Short Film in Fiction at the 2019 Filmfare Short Film Awards.

3. Kriti

There are countless psychological thriller short films available on YouTube, but we insist you watch this one, starring Manoj Bajpayee, Radhika Apte and Neha Sharma. Without giving away much of the plot, the story follows Sapan, a man who believes he has fallen in love with a woman named Kriti. But when he seeks help from his psychiatrist and childhood friend, Dr. Kalpana, the line between reality and imagination begins to blur. Anything more would be a spoiler, so we’ll let you discover the rest for yourself!

4. Asvins

While Asvins eventually became a feature film, it began as a short film pilot by director Tarun Teja Mallareddy. Drawing from the mythology of the Ashwini twins in the Rig Veda, it blends ancient lore with a supernatural storyline.

The plot, simply put, has everything from black magic and cursed artefacts to the consequences that follow when they are stolen. The film also uses a found-footage format, adding to the overall experience.

5. Kahanibaaz

This psychological thriller stars Ashish Vidyarthi as a taxi driver who picks up a young married couple travelling to Shirdi. What initially seems like an innocent, if slightly boundary-crossing questionnaire gradually turns into a threatening display of moral high ground.

The story is particularly interesting for its portrayal of domestic abuse, repressed anger and trauma, and how that trauma can manifest itself.

Without further ado, consider this your sign to step out of the usual movie recommendations and check out these YouTube short films. Whether you’re here for the twists, the drama or simply a good story, there’s something on this list waiting to be discovered. Happy watching!

Also read: 6 Found Footage Horror Movies You Need to Watch

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