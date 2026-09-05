When you hop aboard the nostalgia train and travel back to your childhood years, one thing most of us remember is just how much fun we had during our school and college days. Back then, everything seemed possible, and nothing felt more important than spending time with friends and making memories. Somewhere in the back of our minds, we probably knew we were living moments we would one day look back on fondly. Yet, when the time came to part ways with our favourite teachers and the adults we had grown to trust, the goodbye still stung.

Whether you were the teacher’s pet, the notorious backbencher, or somewhere happily in between, every student has a few bittersweet memories tucked away. So, this Teachers’ Day, let’s revisit some of those celebrations that made student life all the more memorable.

The Bittersweet Nostalgia of Teachers’ Day

1. Let’s Play Dress-Up

One of the most unforgettable Teachers’ Day traditions had to be dressing up as our teachers. For a day, students got to swap uniforms for formal shirts, sarees, and, occasionally, an unnecessarily serious expression.

Watching seniors step into the shoes of teachers and take over classes was always exciting. After years of sitting at our desks waiting for our favourite teachers to walk in, Teachers’ Day finally gave us a taste of what it felt like on the other side of the classroom.

2. Suddenly, Gifts Felt Inadequate

Choosing a gift was serious business. Chocolates? Flowers? A pen? A mug? No matter how many options you considered, somehow nothing felt quite good enough for the teacher you genuinely adored. There was always that little competitive streak too. You wanted your gift to stand out among all the others and, preferably, earn you the unofficial title of best gift-giver in class.

3. The Lost Art of Making Greeting Cards

Making a Teachers’ Day card was a full-blown creative project. There were craft papers to fold, glitter pens to exhaust, borders to design and fonts to perfect. We wrote personalised messages, poured our feelings onto paper and somehow managed to come up with words that felt uniquely ours. Many of those handmade cards became treasured keepsakes for teachers reminding them of the students they had taught and the bonds they had formed.

4. Decorations and more

Teachers’ Day also meant that the classroom had to look the part. Posters of Dr. Sarvepalli Radhakrishnan, Teachers’ Day messages on the blackboard, colourful chalk drawings, ribbons stretched across walls and balloons occupying every available corner, everything had to be just right.

Not everyone was blessed with artistic abilities, of course. But decorating the classroom was a team effort, and everyone somehow found a role. Even if that role was simply holding the tape while someone else did the actual decorating.

5. Did Someone Say Competitions?

For some reason, Teachers’ Day had a magical ability to awaken the event managers hidden inside students. Suddenly, everyone knew how to divide responsibilities, collect funds, organise activities, decorate venues and somehow make an entire event happen. And then came the competitions: some for students, some for teachers, and some purely for the joy of watching our usually serious teachers let their hair down.

After spending most of the year telling us to maintain discipline, it was refreshing to see teachers participate, compete, laugh and have a little fun themselves.

Whether this article reminded you of a favourite teacher, or brought a mentor to mind, take a moment to think about the people who helped shape your journey. You don’t need an elaborate gift or a perfectly crafted card this time. A simple, heartfelt message might be more than enough to make their day. And to all the teachers reading this: we see you, we appreciate you, and we are grateful for everything you do. Happy Teachers’ Day!

Also read: 6 Must-Watch Movies on OTT That Celebrate Teachers

Stay tuned to Yo! Vizag website and Instagram for more such articles.