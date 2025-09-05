Teachers’ Day is a celebration honouring the mentors who challenge us, guide us, and often change the way we see the world. The world of cinema has often captured this spirit beautifully, portraying teachers as more than just figures at the front of a classroom. Picturing them as the motivators, friends, and sometimes rebels who ignite confidence and curiosity in their students to go beyond. Today as the occasion calls here’s a list of movies which you can watch on OTT that capture the many shades of teaching and mentorship.

1. Super 30 (2019)

Where to Watch: JioHotstar

Inspired by the life of Anand Kumar, a mathematician from Bihar, Super 30 tells the story of his efforts to coach underprivileged students for one of India’s toughest exam, the IIT-JEE. The film highlights the struggles of poverty, corruption, and social inequality while celebrating how one Anand Kumar’s commitment has changed the destinies of many.

2. Sir (2018)

Where to Watch: Netflix

Starring Dhanush as Bala Gangadhar Tilak, a junior lecturer who dares to challenge a deeply flawed educational system. More than just teaching syllabus lessons, he fights to bring fairness, access, and values into education.

3. Great Teacher Onizuka (GTO)

Where to Watch: Netflix

Adapted from the famous Japanese manga, GTO is about Eikichi Onizuka, a former biker gang leader who unexpectedly becomes a middle school teacher. With his unconventional methods and street-smart attitude, he wins over rebellious students by understanding their struggles rather than disciplining them harshly. The show (and film adaptations) highlight how empathy can often do more, than strict rules.

4. Dead Poets Society (1989)

Where to Watch: JioHotstar

Dead Poet Society featuring Robin Williams as John Keating, a English teacher who inspires his students to embrace poetry, passion, and individuality at a conservative boarding school. Through the iconic idea of “carpediem,” Keating becomes the spark that pushes students to live authentically.

5. 3 Idiots (2009)

Where to Watch: Prime Video

Blending comedy, friendship, and social commentary, 3 Idiots is one of the most iconic movies in Indian cinema, the film explores the pressures faced by the students which is often down sized by the parents.

6. Taare Zameen Par (2007)

Where to Watch: Youtube (To Buy)

Taare Zameen Par is a heartfelt story of Ishaan, a boy with dyslexia. While others see Ishaan as a failure, he’s arts teacher Nikumbh recognizes his creativity and helps him discover joy in expression. The film beautifully portrays how an empathic guide can completely transforms a person’s life.

Each of these films tells us that teaching is far beyond just reading out the big lengthy text from the text books, it’s about shaping character, nurturing dreams, and standing by students when they need it most. This Teacher’s Day, this list from of movies dead poets society to Taare Zameen Par offer a perfect reminder of the ever lasting impact of the teachers and you can experience them one your favourite OTT.

