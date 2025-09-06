Pushpa-2, which has ruled the roost at the box-office collecting record collections all over, got a lion’s share of the South Indian International Movie Awards (SIIMA) which were presented at a star-studded function held in Dubai on 5 September night.
While hero Allu Arjun received the best actor (male) award, national crush Rashmika got the best actor (female) award for their scene-stealing performance in the blockbuster. Director Sukumar and music director Deviprasad, who worked for the movie, too bagged the prestigious awards.
Teja Sajja, hero of Hanu-Man, walked away with the best actor (critics) for his show in the movie which made it big at the box-office.
The other award winners include the best female actor (critics): Meenakshi of Lucky Bhaskar fame, best director (critics): Prashant Varma (Hanu-Man), best debutante producer: Neeharika (Kamiti kurrollu), best supporting actor (male): Amitabh Bachchan (Kalki), best actor in negative role: Kamal Haasan (Kalki), best comedy actor: Satya (Mathu vadalara 2), best liric writer: Ramajogaiah Sastry, best playback singer (female): Shilparao, best male playback singer: Ram Miriyala (Balagam), best debutante actor: Sandeep Saroj (Kamiti kurrollu).
The glittering function was attended by a galaxy of celebrities from Telugu, Tamil, Kannada and Malayali film industries who include Allu Arjun, Rashmika, Sriya, Meenakshi Chaudhary, Neeharika, and Sandeep Kishan.
This article is written by Senior Journalist Lakkoju Nagesh Babu
