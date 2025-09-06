Pushpa-2, which has ruled the roost at the box-office collecting record collections all over, got a lion’s share of the South Indian International Movie Awards (SIIMA) which were presented at a star-studded function held in Dubai on 5 September night.

While hero Allu Arjun received the best actor (male) award, national crush Rashmika got the best actor (female) award for their scene-stealing performance in the blockbuster. Director Sukumar and music director Deviprasad, who worked for the movie, too bagged the prestigious awards.

Teja Sajja, hero of Hanu-Man, walked away with the best actor (critics) for his show in the movie which made it big at the box-office.

The other award winners include the best female actor (critics): Meenakshi of Lucky Bhaskar fame, best director (critics): Prashant Varma (Hanu-Man), best debutante producer: Neeharika (Kamiti kurrollu), best supporting actor (male): Amitabh Bachchan (Kalki), best actor in negative role: Kamal Haasan (Kalki), best comedy actor: Satya (Mathu vadalara 2), best liric writer: Ramajogaiah Sastry, best playback singer (female): Shilparao, best male playback singer: Ram Miriyala (Balagam), best debutante actor: Sandeep Saroj (Kamiti kurrollu).

The glittering function was attended by a galaxy of celebrities from Telugu, Tamil, Kannada and Malayali film industries who include Allu Arjun, Rashmika, Sriya, Meenakshi Chaudhary, Neeharika, and Sandeep Kishan.

Also read: 6 Must-Watch Movies on OTT That Celebrate Teachers

Stay tuned to Yo! Vizag website and Instagram for more city and news updates.