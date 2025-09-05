Andhra Pradesh is renowned for its bold and spicy cuisines, which are loved by a global audience. Among the culinary gems, Vizag is known for fiery seafood dishes that truly capture the essence of coastal Andhra. The Vizag Food Festival 2025 has commenced at MGM Park, beside The Park Hotel, where the entry is free for everyone. A true treasure trove for seafood lovers, here you can enjoy the unique experience of dining on a catamaran by the sea, giving you a Mediterranean vibe or a Southern French adventure.

Be there at the three-day mega food festival and savour the southern spices embroiled in the mouth-watering sea delicacies. The fest begins at 5:00 pm and lasts till 11:00 pm.

Authentic Seafood awaits you at the shore!

There will be a host of other exciting performances such as live music, craft vendors and family friendly activities depicting the local and festive spirit of Vizag along with home-style Andhra preparations like “Peethala Vepudu”- A spicy crab stir fry which is a coastal Andhra specialty and “Rava Fish Fry”– Crispy, semolina coated fish, popular for its texture and tangy taste and some lip-smacking south Indian food.

The event will be home to some of the best served seafood in Vizag, featuring a large variety of fish, prawns, lobsters, squids and oysters. You can grab Tandoori prawns on the go or get messy with the juiciest crabs at the fest. The highlights include Prawn and Crab, Pomfret, Tawa-fried Red Snapper, various fish curries, Aritaku fish fry, and Godavari prawns fry, which will also be gracing the occasion.

There will also be wet and dry anchovies, as well as fish fry, Fish Biryani and prawn biryani apart from the other regular non-vegetarian items on the menu. Ranging from bite-sized portions to whole fish on the grill, this will be not just a treat for the eyes but definitely for the taste buds as well!

The Vizag Food Festival 2025 should be your go-to place this weekend if you are a true seafood lover in search of authentic South Indian seafood and want to taste some top-notch cuisines.

