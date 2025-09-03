When hunger strikes in Vizag, most of us end up ordering noodles or biryani, but the city’s food scene has much more to offer without stretching your wallet. From spicy chicken starters to fluffy pancakes, refreshing shakes, and even Korean street-style snacks, there’s plenty to explore. Here are six dishes/food under Rs 200 that prove why Vizag is a hotspot for affordable eats.

1. Chicken 555 at Megha’s 555

Price: Rs 160

Megha’s Chicken 555 near RK Beach is a fiery starter loved by locals. Strips of boneless chicken are marinated, deep-fried, and tossed with garlic, curry leaves, and chilies. Crispy on the outside and meaty inside, the dish is spicy, crunchy, and absolutely addictive.

2. Coconut Shake at Coco World

Price: Rs 100

Coco World at Dwaraka Nagar is known for refreshing coconut drinks, and their coconut shake is the highlight. Made with tender coconut flesh, coconut water, milk, and a hint of sweetness, the shake is creamy, cooling, and perfect for Vizag’s warm weather.

3. Pancakes at Uncle Peter’s Pancakes

Price: Rs 169 – 199

At Uncle Peter’s Pancakes in Asilmetta, fluffy pancakes are served with indulgent toppings. The Blueberry Cheese Pancake combines tangy berry compote with smooth cream cheese, while the Raspberry Crumble Pancake adds sweetness and crunch. Both are light, flavorful desserts worth trying.

4. Bao at Big Bao Express

Price: Rs 140-180

Big Bao Express at CMR Central is a dedicated stall which serves Bao, soft and pillowy bun made of wheat flour, yeast, sugar, milk and filled with filling of your own choice. Regulars popularly choose Tandoori Bao, Perryoza Bao, and the Dayumn Bao. Made perfectly with the bun’s subtle sweetness and yummy fillings, Bao is a must try dish in this list of best food under Rs 200.

5. Apricot Delight

Price: Rs 100 – 150

Apricot Delight is turning out to be a comfort food for many in Vizag, the dish is a chilled dessert layered with apricot puree, cream, and a custard-like base that simply melts in your mouth. It’s sweet, light, and soothing. Popular places which serve apricot delight include Spicy Venue and Tasty delights located in Vizag food street.

6. Bungeoppang at NUINUI Korean Style

Price: Rs 190

At NUINUI, Vizag’s first Korean-style cafe, Bungeoppang, fish-shaped pastries which are crispy on the outside and soft inside and filled with choices like red bean paste, custard, or even gooey cheese. Each filling tastes sweet, creamy, or savory. The dish is quirky, photogenic, and a must-try if you’re in the mood for something different to eat in Vizag.

From spicy chicken and pillowy baos to tropical shakes and Korean pastries, the city proves that the good food in Vizag doesn’t have to cost a fortune. Next time you’re craving something beyond noodles and biryani, remember this list and let your taste buds do the exploring.

