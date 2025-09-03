Heavy vehicles like lorries and trucks are not being allowed on the ghat road between Visakhapatnam and Araku/Ananthagiri in ASR district from 5 p.m. on 3 September. The restriction will be in force till 10 a.m. on 6 September, according to the SP of ASR district, in the latest Vizag traffic update. The ban has been imposed in view of the visit of Deputy Chief Minister Pawan Kalyan to Araku on 5 September.

During this period, the movement of all types of heavy vehicles on the ghat road from Visakhapatnam to Araku/Ananthagiri is completely prohibited.

Heavy vehicle drivers have been advised to take an alternative route, according to the latest Vizag traffic update.

The SP has clarified that the ban is applicable only to heavy vehicles. Small cars, vans and other light vehicles can ply normally.

The Deputy Chief Minister will visit Madagada tribal village in Araku mandal of ASR district to participate in a tribal festival in the hamlet.

After arriving in Visakhapatnam Airport at 8.45 a.m. on 5 September, he will proceed to the tribal village by road.

After attending the festival from 11.30 a.m. to 2 p.m., Pawan Kalyan will return to Visakhapatnam and leave the city for Hyderabad at 5.40 p.m.

