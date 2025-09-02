Pawan Kalyan was undeterred when the party floated by him in 2014 won a single seat, faring very badly in the 2019 elections in Andhra Pradesh. He continued his fight with patience and perseverance. Finally, his fighting spirit and strategy paid off, and the party achieved a 100 per cent strike rate by winning all the 21 seats it contested in the 2024 elections.

Pawan Kalyan, when he was at the peak of stardom as an actor, had decided to test the political waters and taken the plunge by launching Jana Sena Party on 14 March 2014 with a slogan of questioning the rulers on behalf of the people.

Facing challenges, the actor-turned-politician, who has a huge fan-following, had raised key issues like the plight of kidney patients in the Uddanam region and toured the State extensively to study the ground reality.

Knowing well that it would be a tough task to face the parties like Telugu Desam and YSRCP alone, he dared to throw the hat in the ring and contested the polls in 2019 only to face crushing defeat.

The leaders who had sailed with him deserted the party in search of green pastures. The rout in polls did not deter him from going ahead.

Learning a lot from the 2019 election debacle, the Jana Sena chief had realised the importance of forming an alliance to dethrone the Jaganmohan Reddy government and strained every nerve to bring together the TDP and the BJP for forming an alliance.

His strategy had worked out and the alliance stormed to power sweeping the elections in 2024. The decade-long struggle finally bore fruit and the ‘power star’ was made the Deputy Chief Minister.

“I was humiliated, harassed and threatened by the ruling party leaders. But, my Jana Sainiks replied them with 100 per cent strike rate,” said Pawan Kalyan at the party meeting in Visakhapatnam a couple of days ago.

Very much clear on the future course, the simple-looking politician, it seems, has big plans and is making moves strategically. He has announced a programme ‘Trishul’ to prepare a strong cadre and make the party more stronger.

Started his career as an actor with Akkada Ammayi Ikkada Abbayi in 1996, the brother of hero Chiranjeevi has transformed into a perfect politician with a vow to cleanse politics.

Born on 2 September, 1971, the 54-year-old leader has made his mark in politics and is going great. Feeling proud of their star’s elevation, his fans are organising blood donation camps all over to mark his birthday.

