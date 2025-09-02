Visakhapatnam carrom players showcased their skills at the State Ranking Carrom Competition, held at the CR Club and organised by the AP State Carrom Association. After a fierce competition between the players all over the state, CH Janardhan Reddy, hailing from Visakhapatnam, clinched victory in the men’s category and bagged the first prize.

N. Venkaiah from Nellore secured second place, while B. Jayakumar of Guntur and B. Pawan Kalyan from Anantapuram took third and fourth place respectively.

Visakhapatnam players also dominated the women’s category, with A. Bhavani, L. Haripriya, M.S.K. Harika, and S.K. Husna Sameera securing the top four positions and bringing laurels to the district.

Janardhan Reddy will represent India at the seventh World Cup Carrom Competition to be held in the Maldives. The CR Club has sponsored his participation, extending monetary support of ₹1 lakh.

A total of 150 male players and 20 female players participated in this tournament. The various competitions were supervised under the AP State Carrom Association General Secretary, Sheikh Abdul Jalil. Dr. Sheikh Sajida was the Chief Referee, and MD Siraj Basha was the Assistant Chief Referee.

