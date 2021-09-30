Recollecting a favourite memory from your childhood is like opening a jar from the back of a shelf. Each object is carefully held and closely examined, trying to recall the memory attached to it. Looking back with nostalgia at some of the places that were so distinctively reminiscent of Vizag and made our childhood quite awesome.

#1 VUDA Children’s Theatre

For anyone who grew up in Vizag, VUDA Children’s Theatre wasn’t just a place, but an emotion. From nagging our parents to take us to the theatre to watching our favourite movies with excitement, VUDA Children’s Theatre (now VMRDA Children’s Theatre) reigned as an integral part of our childhood.

#2 Matsyadarshini Aquarium

Do you remember the first time you visited Matsyadarshini Aquarium? This one-of-a-kind recreation centre, on the RK Beach Road housed several kinds of aquatic animals. Opening up an underwater world for the adventurous, the aquarium allowed our young minds a glimpse into a marvellous realm.

#3 MGM Selvee World

Don’t we all dearly miss this place? Boasting several amusement rides, this adventure park was loved by the children of the bygone decade. The 360-degree spin ride and a rocket-shaped simulator were the crowd’s favourites. Due to maintenance and other issues, the amusement park was eventually shut down, a few years ago.

#4 Jack Frost

The moment you hear the name, you are reminded of a beaming snowman with a black hat and a blue scarf. Serving delicious desserts, Jack Frost is arguably one of the most popular ice cream parlours in Vizag. Over the years, neither did the setting of the place has changed, nor the menu. Yet this place continues to receive the love of kids to this day.

#5 Kursura Submarine

How fortunate are we to have grown up in a city with a naval base! From eagerly waiting for the annual Navy Day celebrations to being taken on excursions to Kursura Submarine, our days were carefree and fun-filled. Is it making you want to visit the museum and reminisce the proud history of the nation’s esteemed monument?

#6 VUDA Park

Now known as VMRDA Park, this place was one of the top entertainment centres of Vizag. From the skating ring to the playpen, the park housed several interesting features back in the day.

#7 Indira Gandhi Zoological Park

This list would definitely be incomplete without the famous Indira Gandhi Zoological Park. From feeding the elephant to watching the peacock dance, the excitement on our faces while watching the animals and winged friends were quite immeasurable.

#8 Beaches

Are you even a kid if you don’t make sandcastles? Playing with friends on the beach and getting schooled by your mother for taking heaps of sand along with you. Raise your hand if you did this too.

PS: While we could list a few of our favourites, there are many more places in Vizag that made our childhood awesome. Without further ado, share your favourite place and your sweet memories with us.