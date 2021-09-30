For all peace-seekers in Vizag, here’s a reservoir nestled deep into the woods, separated from the hustle and bustle of the city. Gambheeram Reservoir is a magnificent retreat for those who want to relax in the lap of nature. Located on the outskirts of Visakhapatnam, this reservoir is not known to many and hence, a relatively unexplored tourist spot. While this reservoir is not easily accessible and doesn’t have any boating facilities, it is still a serenely beautiful place for people to visit.

Interestingly, the Gambheeram Reservoir is shaped like a kidney, which adds to its geographical attraction. The reservoir can be reached from multiple directions. There is also a check dam which limits the amount of water exiting the reservoir. This check dam, when at full flow, is no less than a mini-waterfall with multiple steps. There is also a jetty that extends into the reservoir. However, accessing the jetty might be difficult for people during Monsoons.

What’s the charm of Gambheeram Reservoir?

Situated between a set of mountains, this reservoir is just what a photographer needs to click a lot of mesmerising pictures. Less than an hour’s drive from the city, this reservoir is an ideal evening getaway for people. But not many in Vizag are aware that Gambheeram Reservoir is just as beautiful (if not more) in the morning. Early morning when the sun peeks out and mist is hanging over the lake, you get to see this reservoir in a different light. To add to that, the vast patches of greenery around the reservoir offer a good choice for people to take a walk in the woods.

What to do at Gambheeram Reservoir?

True, there aren’t many facilities at this reservoir. Actually, this spot requires a lot of facilities to become a popular tourist attraction in the city. The reservoir does have the potential to be turned into a boating place. But Gambheeram Reservoir is really just a place where you rekindle with nature. So, apart from capturing amazing sceneries on your camera, you can always plan to have a picnic here with your friends. Due to the incessant rainfall, the water levels are high at the reservoir and it is not recommended to go for a dip in it.

How to get to Gambheeram Reservoir?

Gambheeram Reservoir is another case of “worth the trouble”. Because getting to this reservoir in Vizag is the hard part. There are multiple approaches to this reservoir, one being from the National Highway-16, near Gambheeram village. The other way is from the Anandapuram – Anakapalle highway, near Pydah College of Engineering and Technology. Both approaches have their pros and cons. The Gambheeram approach is very narrow and not ideal for four-wheelers, with the road being in a bad condition. The Anandapuram approach is a tad better and naturally, the preferred choice. But the jetty and the check dam are both located on the Gambheeram side.

Early in the morning, it shouldn’t take more than an hour to reach Gambheeram Reservoir. But during peak traffic hours, it can take about 2 hours. Additionally, due to the bad condition of the approach roads, it is recommended to take a vehicle with higher ground clearance.

So, when are you visiting this beautiful reservoir, which is not too far from Vizag?