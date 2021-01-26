Apart from storing and providing around 1 million gallons of water to the public each day, man-made reservoirs double as tourist attractions in Visakhapatnam. Here are 5 such beautiful reservoirs in and around Visakhapatnam you should visit for a retreat, away from the hustle and bustle of the city.

5 reservoirs in and around Visakhapatnam one must not miss

#1 Tatipudi Reservoir

One of the most popular reservoirs among tourists, the Tatipudi reservoir offers picturesque views. With the government setting up top-notch amenities like stay and food provisions, this reservoir proves to be a perfect setting for a family outing. A 70 km drive from the city’s centre, towards Vizianagaram, will take you to this serene place.

#2 Gambheeram Reservoir

Located just 36 km away from the city, Gambheeram Reservoir is nestled between magnificent hills. With its calm waters and tranquil atmosphere, one can witness the beautiful sunrise over the peaks of eastern ghats.

#3 Meghadri Gedda Reservoir

If you are a cycling enthusiast, the route to Meghadri takes you through the streets of villages and the beautiful green atmosphere, which makes it perfect for you to pick up your bike and go on a ride to this reservoir. Although it doesn’t provide proper facilities to relax, the surroundings prove fit for short hikes and treks.

#4 Mudasarlova Reservoir

Mudasarlova reservoir holds the title of being the oldest reservoir in Visakhapatnam. Situated en-route to Simhachalam, this reservoir attracts tourists across the city looking for a leisure weekend by the lake. In addition, the GVMC has set up a floating solar power plant over the lake, taking a step towards green living.

#5 Kanithi Balancing Reservoir

Built inside Steel Plant township, Kanithi Balancing Reservoir (KBR) is a go-to place for the people of the township to rejuvenate after a long day at work. With the Nehru park right next to the reservoir, schools, and colleges throughout the city conduct get-togethers at this reservoir.