From starting off as an assistant director to being renowned as one of the finest actors in Telugu cinema, Ravi Teja has certainly come a long way; a tale that continues to inspire thousands of aspiring actors. Fondly known as ‘Mass Maharaja’, the popular actor recently hit the nail once again with his latest film Krack breaking quite a few records at the box office. As he turns 53 today, we take you through some of his most special outings. From Venky to Neninthe, here are 8 movies of Ravi Teja you must watch.

8 movies of Ravi Teja you must watch

#1 Venky

A huge favourite to millions of Telugu movie lovers, Venky had taken the box office by storm at the time of its release. Directed by Srinu Vaitla, the film is fondly remembered for its comedy, led by Brahmanandam and Venu Madhav.

#2 Kick

Ravi Teja had joined hands with director Surender Reddy to deliver a blockbuster in the form of Kick in 2009. Starring Ileana D’Cruz as the female lead, the film swept the audience off its feet with its high quotient of entertainment, with Brahmanandam playing the key comedian once again.

#3 Mirapakay

A typical commercial entertainer from Ravi Teja. Mirapakay stood as another memorable hit for the actor. Directed by Harish Shankar, this 2011 action flick succeeded in wooing the audience with its storyline and comical sequences.

#4 Krishna

Another high voltage entertainer that gave plenty of laughs to the audience, Krishna was the second-highest grosser among the Telugu movies that had released in 2008. Starring Trisha, Sayaji Shinde, and Brahmanandam among others, the VV Vinayak directorial continues to entertain viewers to date.

#5 Naa Autograph

While the recent past might have witnessed youngsters raving about Premam, those who keenly followed Telugu cinema in the early 2000s will be revering Ravi Teja’s Naa Autograph. Regarded as an experimental film at the time of its release, Naa Autograph is still loved by many for its refreshing and emotional content.

#6 Idiot

Chanti gadu had struck a chord with the audience in 2002 and how! Directed by Puri Jagannadh, Idiot was special on several fronts back then. From acing the formula of commercial entertainers to showcasing the protagonist in a way, which was seldom witnessed in Telugu cinema until then, the film made a unique mark during its theatrical run.

#7 Amma Nanna O Tamila Ammayi

One of the biggest hits in 2003, Amma Nanna O Tamila Ammayi is another gem in the actor’s illustrious career. Thanks to the gripping content, this Puri Jagannadh directorial had set the cash registers ringing left, right, and centre in several regions of its release.

#8 Neninthe

Neninthe marked yet another memorable film for Ravi Teja and Puri Jagannadh. Based on the lives in the cinema industry, the film had won critical acclaim for its realistic portrayal of happenings behind the screen. Notably, Ravi Teja was even honoured with the Nandi Award for his performance in the film.