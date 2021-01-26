Visakhapatnam District Collector, V Vinay Chand (IAS), has been conferred with the Best Election Officer in Andhra Pradesh. On the occasion of the 11th National Voters’ Day (NVD), Andhra Pradesh Governor, Biswa Bhushan Harichandan presented the award, to the IAS officer at Raj Bhavan in Vijayawada.

The award is an initiative put forth by the Election Commission of India (ECI). Visakhapatnam district administration, under the supervision of Mr Chand, carried out the electoral duties as per the guidelines issued by the ECI. Enrolling new voters, maintenance of updated voters’ lists, and Electronic Voting Machines (EVMs) have been taken into account. Inspecting warehouses and creating awareness among the political parties on elections, and conducting interactive sessions with political parties have also been considered as prerequisites for this award.

Taking to Twitter, the Visakhapatnam District Collector shared, “Receiving Award on National Voters’ Day from His Excellency Governor of Andhra Pradesh.

The IAS Officer had previously worked as District Collector of Prakasam District. He was also the former Vice Chairman of Tirupati Urban Development Authority (TUDA). In June 2019, V Vinay Chand (IAS) took charge as the Visakhapatnam District Collector. After assuming the office, he has been working with the officials to boost the healthcare, water supply, education, and infrastructure of Visakhapatnam.

2020 marked a challenging one for the district administration, given the challenges like COVID-19 on one hand as well as industrial accidents such as the styrene monomer vapour leak from LG Polymers on the other. In order to tackle the virus, Mr Chand constituted 22 committees such as an isolation committee, cluster containment committee, and testing committee, with each committee comprising experts from various fields. Currently, the district authorities in Visakhapatnam have kickstarted the vaccination drive against COVID-19 to the healthcare workers.