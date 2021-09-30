Bigg Boss Telugu Season 5 is close to completing one month and so far, 3 contestants have been evicted. The eliminations have been happening every week and one contestant is going to be eliminated this week as well. Earlier, it was said that due to the high number of contestants this season, there won’t be any wild card entries this time around but only evicted contestants re-entering. Even though there are still 16 contestants in the Bigg Boss house, rumours have started swirling around about a possible wild card entry in the coming weeks.

Wild card entries are amazing tools for any reality show to add to the drama and boost its viewership numbers. Bigg Boss Telugu has been having at least one wild card entry every season and Season 5 is going to be no different.

As per the rumour mill, popular Telugu actress and anchor Vishnu Priya is going to be the first wild card entry in the Bigg Boss Telugu Season 5 house. However, these rumours have been consistently rejected by the anchor, stating that she won’t be joining Bigg Boss. It is yet to be seen how much truth is there to these rumours.

Eight contestants have been nominated this week in Bigg Boss Telugu. Vizag boys, Shanmukh Jaswanth and Maanas Nagulapalli, are both safe from elimination this week.

Here are the voting missed call numbers for the eight contestants nominated this week.

Bigg Boss Telugu Season 5 Timings and Streaming Platform:

Bigg Boss Telugu Season 5 is being aired on Star Maa. The show is telecast at 10:00 pm on weekdays and at 9:00 pm on weekends. Viewers can also catch the action on the Disney+ Hotstar app.

Stay tuned to Yo! Vizag for more regular updates of Bigg Boss Telugu Season 5.