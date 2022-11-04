Sudigali Sudheer, a famous television personality who has a well-established career as an anchor, will now be entering the world of cinema as the protagonist; the trailer of his new movie titled Gaalodu was released this morning. The actor had previously appeared playing small roles on the big screen.

The Jabardasth actor took to his social media to release the trailer. Sudheer is seen in a mass look which comes from a village background. He comes to the city and gets involved in an unwanted fight. This changes his life, leading him to go to jail. Watch the movie to find out how he saves himself from the mess. The family drama is directed by Rajasekar Reddy Pulicharla and will be released at the theatres on 18 November 2022.

Gehna Sippy will be playing the female lead, and Sapthagiri will also be seen in a prominent role in the movie Gaalodu along with Sudigali Sudheer. On the television front, Sudheer is currently hosting Super Singer Juniors and Party Cheddam Push on Star Maa, Thank You Dilse on Zee Telugu, and Bhale Manchi Roju on ETV Telugu.

