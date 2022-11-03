Adivi Sesh’s HIT- The Second Case will soon be released on the big screen as the makers of the movie launched the teaser this morning. Natural Star Nani took to social media to launch the one-minute-long HIT 2 teaser.

In the HIT 2 teaser, Adivi Sesh is seen to be playing the role of an arrogant police officer who is tasked with the gruesome murder case of a woman. The body is found in a bar, where Sesh reaches to see a disturbing murder scene with the body parts of the victim cut into pieces. The storyline indicates that Adivi Sesh will now hunt down the murderer. The double suspense thriller movie will be released at the theatres on 2 December 2022.

Vishwak Sen played the lead role in HIT: The First Case, where the cop was tasked to solve a missing case which turned into a murder. Sailesh Kolanu has directed both parts of the HIT Verse. The second part will star Meenakshi Chaudary as the lead female, and others like Bhanu Chander, Rao Ramesh, and Posani Krishna Murali will be playing prominent roles.

Adivi Sesh was last seen in Major, directed by Sashi Kiran Tikka. The actor received praise from across the country for portraying the life story of the late Major Sandeep Unnikrishnan.

Stay tuned to Yo! Vizag for more updates.