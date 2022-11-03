After Jhanvi Kapoor recently told the media that she wishes to work with Jr. NTR, rumours are doing rounds in the film town that the makers of NTR 30 are in talks with the Bollywood diva.

NTR 30, directed by Koratala Siva, was announced over a year ago. The first look of the actor was also released on the eve of his last birthday, but for various reasons, the movie did not go on the floors until recently. Jr. NTR’s team has now confirmed that the pre-production process of the movie has begun, and shooting will be scheduled soon.

It is to be believed that Jr. NTR also shelved the same movie in the past as the actor did not like the script of the movie. Nevertheless, reports suggest that the movie is now back on track and the makers of NTR 30 are now in talks with Jhanvi Kapoor to play the female lead. The actress was recently in Hyderabad, promoting her new movie Mili.

Jr NTR, along with Rajinikanth, was recently invited to be a part of the Kannada Rajyotsava celebrations in Bengaluru, where the actor shared the stage with eminent personalities like Sudha Murthy, Ashwini Revanth, Karnataka’s Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai among many others. The actor paid respects to the late Puneeth Rajkumar on the state’s founding day.

