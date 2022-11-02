The Bluff Master fame Satyadev, is back with his next movie titled Full Bottle. Makers of the movie took to Twitter to launch the movie’s first poster, which portrays the actor as an alcoholic. The makers wrote on Twitter, “Presenting you all the 1st Dosage of Fun & Madness from #FullBottle

The young and dynamic actor who recently played significant roles in Chiranjeevi’s Godfather and Akshay Kumar’s Ram Setu will be playing the lead role in his upcoming fantasy entertainer as Mercury Soori. The movie is being directed by Sharan Koppisetty who also directed the actor in Thimmarasu: Assignment Vali.

Also read: Chiranjeevi’s Godfather locks OTT platform and release date

According to reports, the movie follows an alcoholic auto driver Mercury Soori, who gets involved in an unwanted crime and showcases how he gets himself out of the situation. The upcoming dark comedy thriller drama is reportedly set in the backdrops of Kakinada and Yanam of Andhra Pradesh. The Full Bottle poster reveals Satyadev to be a localite with hits of the ocean, alcohol and the roosters.

The cast of the new movie includes Sanjana Anand, Brahmaji, Subbaraju, Sai Kumar in prominent roles along with Satyadev. The shooting of the movie is still underway and the official release date of the movie is yet to be announced. Nevertheless, reports suggest that the movie will be hitting the big screen during the 2023 Sankranti season, marking Satyadev’s fifth movie in the past one year.

Stay tuned to Yo! Vizag for more movie updates.