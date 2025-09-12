Keanu Reeves’ latest cinematic venture, titled Good Fortune, a comedy written and directed by Aziz Ansari, is poised to captivate Indian audiences. Its theatrical release is scheduled for October 17, 2025. The film boasts a stellar ensemble cast, including Seth Rogen, Keke Palmer, Sandra Oh, and Ansari himself. Premiered at the Toronto Film Festival (TIFF) last week, the movie has already garnered a positive buzz.

In Good Fortune, Reeves takes on the role of Gabriel, an angel who intervenes in the lives of two contrasting characters: a stressed gig worker played by Ansari and an affluent venture capitalist, represented by Rogen. The story kicks off when Gabriel tries to convey a divine lesson about the true value of money, but his well-intentioned meddling sets off a chain of unforeseen events. What began as a celestial plan spirals into chaos with consequences that even an angelic figure like Gabriel couldn’t anticipate. The story blends humour with heartfelt moments, exploring the theme of human connection and personal growth.

Reflecting on playing the protagonist, the actor shared insights into Gabriel’s character and his journey of believing he could transform lives by offering a glimpse into the future. “Gabriel had the impression that he could find a lost soul, use his power to show the person, the future and then they would suddenly have a sensitivity towards life”. However, through his understanding of the human world, Gabriel learns a deeper truth: life’s meaning is rooted in relationships, friendships and the authentic bonds that give it value. Reeves’ portrayal of Gabriel is thought to bring in an inimitable and enchanting quality to the character, enriching the film’s emotional resonance.

Ansari reveals that he was astounded when he heard Reeves would be cast in the movie. He recounts, “meeting Reeve felt like an Immediate connection”, knowing he was the perfect fit for Gabriel. He added, “Once Keanu expressed interest in playing him, the character really came to life and developed into this loveable, unique personality, with a rich arc throughout the film.” Reeves contributed a dynamic energy to the role, shaping Gabriel into a striking character with profundity and allure.

Good Fortune marks Ansari’s second directorial project, following Searchlight dramedy, Being Mortal which was halted in 2022 due to allegations by actor Bill Murray. Ansari has previously directed 11 episodes of the critically acclaimed Netflix Series Master of None and Nightclub Comedian in his comedy specials. His expertise of merging comedy with narrative shines through in Good Fortune.

A Lionsgate production, Good Fortune is backed by Ansari, Anthony Katagas, and Alan Yang, with Aniz Adam Ansari, Jonathan McCoy, Christopher Woodrow, and Connor DiGregorio serving as its executive producers. PVR INOX being the pan-India distribution partner, will ensure audiences across the nation enjoy this gem of a comedy. With its balance of humour, warm undertones and a wonderful cast Good Fortune promises to be a delightful addition to the 2025 cinematic landscape!

