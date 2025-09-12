Joe and Anthony Russo have once again set Marvel fans abuzz. The duo took to Instagram with a mysterious post tied to Avengers: Doomsday sharing the message “Doomsday is coming” along with an intentionally blurry image, leaving audiences puzzled.



The image itself is impossible to decode. However, speculations are rife as some fans believe the white markings could be a link to Mr Fantastic’s chalkboard – a recall to Pedro Pascal’s Reed Richards, who spent much of Fantastic Four: First Steps scribbling complex equations in a desperate attempt to save the world. This possibility has sparked many new theories like- Avengers: Doomsday picking up from the chilling cliffhanger of First Steps, which ended with Robert Downey Jr’s Doctor Doom appearing alongside Franklin Richards? If so, perhaps Reed’s frantic calculations are actually trying to save Franklin, who many expect to be central to the upcoming film’s plot.

Others nonetheless, suspect this tease is about the timing- possible hinting about trailer release for Doomsday. Some fans even joked about it as Marvel’s way of cast reveals much like the now-iconic “chair reveals”. Speculation continues to swirl about unconfirmed returns, including Chris Evans as Steve Rogers. Deadpool too, has entered the conversation after Ryan Reynolds recently dropped his own Avengers-themed clue on social media.

Meanwhile details from set leaks and cast interviews are slowly projecting the larger picture of what’s to come. Channing Tatum, who’s made a surprise splash as Gambit in Deadpool and Wolverine also confirmed his return in Doomsday raising the possibility of a long-awaited X-Men Vs Doom showdown. The movie itself is anticipated to be Marvel’s most ambitious crossover uniting the Avengers, Wakandans, the Fantastic Four and even the Thunderbolts to face Doctor Doom.

The star-studded lineup features Robert Downey Jr., Anthony Mackie, Tom Hiddleston, Chris Hemsworth, Sebastian Stan, Letitia Wright, Paul Rudd, Florence Pugh, Danny Ramirez, David Harbour, Channing Tatum, Kelsey Grammer, Patrick Stewart, Ian McKellen, Alan Cumming, Rebecca Romijn, James Marsden, Lewis Pullman, Winston Duke, Hayley Atwell, Hannah John-Kamen, Pedro Pascal, Vanessa Kirby, Joseph Quinn, Simu Liu, Wyatt Russell, Tenoch Huerta Mejía, and Ebon Moss-Bacharach.

As Avengers: Doomsday approaches its December 18, 2026 release, the Russo brother’s cryptic teaser has created a fan frenzy with most of them eagerly trying to interpret the clues. With a star-studded cast and a colossal crossover uniting the MCU’s heroes against Doctor Doom, the movie promises to be Marvel’s most epic showdown!

