As we relax and unwind this season, refresh your mind with these light hearted web series, that will keep you entertained till the year end. From thrilling Korean Drama’s to romantic comedies, the web series to watch on OTT this week are quite comprehensive. Enjoy these bingeworthy dramas while you relax with your gang, or by yourself. Grab some hot hot pakora and get going.

Flames: Season 4

This Hindi romantic comedy show stars Ritwik Sahore and Tanya Maniktala in lead roles. Centered around 12th-grade students facing impending board exams, the couple navigates the delicate balance between love and studies. They embark on a journey, exploring the intersections of career and love and questions of a long distance relationship.

Release date: 21 December 2023

OTT Platform: Amazon Prime Video

Like Flowers in Sand

This Korean comedy drama is about a former wrestling prodigy who is struggling to find success. He is on the verge of quitting until he reencounters an old friend who reignites his passion. The drama stars Jang Dong-yoon and Lee joo-myung in lead roles and is directed by Kim Jin-woo

Release date: 20 December 2023

OTT Platform: Netflix

BTS Monuments: Beyond the Star

This Korean documentary series is based on the members of the successful Kpop band, BTS. In celebration of their 10th anniversary, the seven members of BTS, still moving forward, reflect on their past and tell genuine stories from their hearts.

Release date: 20 December 2023

OTT Platform: Disney+ Hotstar

Percy Jackson and the Olympians

Percy Jackson is on a dangerous quest. Outrunning monsters and outwitting gods, he must journey across America to return Zeus’ master bolt and stop an all-out war. With the help of his quest mates his journey will lead him closer to the answers he seeks: how to fit into a world where he feels out of place, and find out who he’s destined to be.

Release date: 20 December 2023

OTT Platform: Disney+ Hotstar

What If…?: Season 2

After a successful season one, what if is back with another season this December. Taking inspiration from the comic books of the same name, each episode explores a pivotal moment from the Marvel Cinematic Universe and turns it on its head, leading the audience into uncharted territory. This series is directed by Bryan Andrews and Stephan Franck.

Release date: 22 December 2023

OTT Platform: Disney+ Hotstar

Gyeongseong Creature

This Korean Sci-fi action mystery drama is set in the spring of 1945, a grim era of bitter darkness. A young man and woman struggle for survival while fighting monsters born out of human greed. The drama is directed by Jung Dong-yoon and stars Park Seo-jun and Han so-hee in lead roles.

Release date: 22 December 2023

OTT Platform: Netflix

Let us know which of the web series releasing on OTT this week you will pick to watch first this weekend.

