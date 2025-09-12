The 77th Primetime Emmy Awards honor the best American prime time television programs. They consider shows that aired from June 1, 2024, to May 31, 2025, for this award ceremony. According to Indian Standard Time, the Emmy Awards for 2025 will broadcast from 5:30 am to 8:30 am. If your watchlist for the week is empty and you are searching for something new, you are in for luck! The Last of Us, The Diplomat, Andor, Severance and more! Here are some of the top Emmy-nominated series that are worth watching this weekend.

Outstanding Comedy Series

JioHotstar

Abbot Elementary

This American mockumentary sitcom features a tone-deaf principal along with a group of dedicated and passionate teachers who work together in Philadelphia public school. The razor-sharp humor, dryly made snarks, and unbelievable chemistry of the actors make this nominated-series a must-watch!

The Bear

Camy is a prodigy haute cuisine chef who is stuck in his late brother’s back alley Italian beef restaurant, along with an unruly staff, a strong desire to improve, and his own problems and trauma. A new chef joins the ranks, completing the staff count. Can Carmey make it work?

This show has won many Primetime Awards like the Outstanding Comedy Series 2023, Outstanding supporting actor and actress in a comedy series 2024, and more.

Only Murders in This Building

Following three people who love true crime podcasts so much, the trio begin secretly investigating crime that happens in their upscale Manhattan building, Arconia. This comedy series ticks all the boxes- it has a well-known cast, hilarious characters, and suspenseful plot.

Apple TV+

The Studio

Matt Remick is recently offered the head position of film production company, Continental Studios. As soon as he assumes his position, he is thrust into a tug-of-war battle where he has to give in to cliche storylines for profit, or experiment on producing quality movies.

This comedy series has received 23 nominations for the 77th Primetime Emmy Awards, making it the most-nominated comedy for a first season.

Shrinking

Jimmy Laird, a therapist is grieving the loss of his wife. With nothing to lose and no will to live, he starts breaching ethical barriers to advise his patients. While he expects his honest answers and suggestions to cause harm, it actually improves the lives of his patients.

Outstanding Drama Series:

JioHotstar

Andor

Andor is a part of the Star Wars franchise, and serves as a prequel to the film Rogue One. This intergalactic series revolves around a thief-turned-rebel, Andor, and his adventures against the Galactic Empire.

The White Lotus

Welcome to the White Lotus, a global resort chain, infamous for its exotic locations, ultra luxurious service, and comfort fit for a king. As the days pass, the resort staff is revealed to the guests, dissolving the dark complexity into something more sinister.

The Last of Us

Set in a post-apocalyptic world, The Last of Us follows a smuggler who must escort an immune teenager to safety. On the road, he develops a close bond with the teenager, who reminds him of his dead daughter. This series is a must-watch if you love action and found family!

Paradise

After a doomsday event has forced the people of the city into an underground bunker in Colorado. Inside the bunker, a US States Special Service agent begins digging around the truth of the President’s death. Can he stay safe until then end?

The Pitt

While there are many regular medical dramas, The Pitt stands different from them. There are several things that this medical show nails- life and death situations, unfathomable decisions that the family members of the patients have to face, and the messy emotionally exhausting aftermath. If you are in the search for a new medical drama which doesn’t shy away from the gore and blood, this is the show for you!

Apple TV+

Severance

Harsh office lightings, blank office, and rigid corporate policies. These are what made Severance one of the most nominated series in the 2025 Emmy Awards. The series follows a biotechnology company, Lumon, where the employees have undergone a ‘severance’ surgery, where they will not remember the outside world while working, and forget about work while they are out in the world.

Netflix

The Diplomat

This brilliant political thriller highlights the life of Kate Wyler, newly appointed US ambassador to the UK, and how she balances the refined foreign politics while keeping her marriage to a political star afloat.

Outstanding Limited or Anthology Series:

JioHotstar

The Penguin

This thriller series focuses on Oz Cobb’s journey from a disfigured nobody to becoming one of the most prominent villains of the night vigilante of Gotham, Batman.

Netflix

Adolescence

This four-part limited series has become a global sensation for its awareness about toxic masculinity, how internet access may affect the younger generation, and a call to action for both the parents and the teenagers. A 13-year-old is arrested for murdering a girl and goes into custody. His father, a detective, and a therapist confront the elephant in the room.

Black Mirror

In this futuristic series, several people grapple with technology and its manipulative edges that affect their personal lives and they in which they behave.

Each of these top Emmy-nominated series is filled with entertainment, intriguing storylines, and exceptional direction. Before the Emmy Awards 2025 begins, make sure to watch these top series like The Last of Us, The Diplomat, Andor, Severance and more for a weekend full of enjoyment.

