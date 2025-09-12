The 119th Dak Adalat of Visakhapatnam region will be held on 25 September at the office of the Postmaster General, Visakhapatnam region, adjacent to M.V.P. Bus Complex, in latest Vizag news.

According to a press note issued by the Postal Department, specific personal and individual grievances relating to postal services from the public will be heard by the Adalat. General policy matters, anyhow, are outside the purview of the Adalat.

The complaints or grievances of the above nature from the districts of Srikakulam, Parvathipuram Manyam, Visakhapatnam, Vizianagaram, Anakapalle, and Kakinada. Dr. B.R. Ambedkar Konaseema, Alluri Sitaramaraju, and East Godavari may be sent to K.V.D. Sagar, Assistant Director, Office of the Postmaster General, Visakhapatnam region, so as to reach on or before 22 September. Grievances received thereafter will not be entertained. The letters and envelopes should be superscribed ‘119th Dak Adalat’.

