Bhuvana Kalyani, Incharge Academics, Samartha College of Optometry, Sankar Foundation, from Vizag, participated in the 15th International Conference on ‘Low Vision Research and Rehabilitation’ held from 8 to 12 September in Florence, Italy. This rare opportunity placed her among the world’s leading experts in the field of optometry and vision rehabilitation.

As the sole representative from India, Bhuvana from Vizag, delivered a compelling presentation that was met with resounding appreciation from international delegates in the conference. A gold medalist in M.Sc. Optometry from Sri Ramachandra Institute of Higher Education and Research, Chennai, she showcased groundbreaking insights into low vision care and rehabilitation strategies, emphasising innovative approaches in eye care management.

Her contribution not only highlighted her academic brilliance but also brought immense pride and recognition to Sankar Foundation. Through her thought leadership and clinical acumen, she reinforced the institution’s commitment to excellence in ophthalmic education and research. Her participation not only highlighted her personal excellence but also elevated the reputation of Sankar Foundation in the global ophthalmic community.

Sankar Foundation Managing Trustee A Krishna Kumar, General Manager, Head of Medical Education and others P Krishna Prasad, Head of Medical Education congratulated Bhuvana on her presentation in the global conference, according to K Bangar Raju, Deputy General Manager (PR & Liaison) Sankar Foundation.

