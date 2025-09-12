Craving Middle Eastern food in Vizag? Discover lip smacking dishes like Mandi, Shawarmas and Kebabs and explore the rich flavours of Middle Eastern Cuisine in your own coastal city. Get the best Arabic dining experiences at these Middle Eastern Food Joints as they offer authentic, often halal options for a wide range of palates. Based on genuine reviews, ratings and popularity here are the top five:

1. Cabritoz Arabic Mandi Restaurant

Cabritoz Arabic Mandi Restaurant specializes in Yemeni-style mandi with a traditional Arabian style décor featuring low seating and motifs. Highlights include Chicken Al Faham Mandi, Mutton Juicy Mandi and Shawarma. It is served with rice, salads and sauces. The portions are generous and Halal certified. Reviewers praise its tender meats and smoky flavours, calling it a “must-try for authentic middle eastern cuisine” with friendly service. Located near Varun Inox it is ideal for private dinners with families and friends.

Rating: 4.1

Pricing: Rs 1200 for two approx.

Location: Maharani Peta

2. Arabian Spicers

This spot offers Middle Eastern and fusion dishes in a relaxed ambience. Its signature delicacies include Mutton Fry Mandi, Chicken BBQ Tikka and grilled Fish Mandi with a complementary side dish of Mutton Shorba Soup. Diners frequent this Middle Eastern restaurant not just for its budget-friendly and Halal offerings but especially for the smoky flavourful grills and prompt service. Noted for its quality servings it is open daily and is a great option for casual dining.

Rating: 4.3

Pricing: Rs 550 for two approx.

Location: Gokul Nagar, Gajuwaka

3. Mandi Croods

Nestled in Chinna Waltair, Mandi Croods provides lavish varieties in modest Arabic seating. Some of its must-try dishes include grilled Chicken Mandi, Fish Fry Mandi, or Mutton Chops with aromatic rice. Most reviewers found the Arabic food here to be tasty with authentic flavours and great ambiance making it a good option for youngsters and groups.

Rating: 4.5

Pricing: Rs 650 for two approx.

Location: Chinna Waltair

4. Zeeshan Restaurant

Zeeshan brings to the table a blend of Hyderabadi-Middle Eastern fare with authentic Kebabs and Biryanis. Must-tries include Chicken Reshmi Kebab, Mutton Schezwan Fried Rice (with Arabian twists). Revered as a family-oriented and halal restaurant patrons rave about its spicy, flavourful non-veg and competent service. Located exactly opposite to Chitralaya Mall, it is a perfect choice for multicuisine lovers.

Rating: 3.8

Pricing: Rs 950 for two approx.

Location: Jagadamba Junction

5. Majlis Darbar Arabian Cuisine

Majlis Darbar induces a Royal Arabian Majlis seating arrangement with a mix of Mughlai-Middle Eastern dishes. Favourites here include Chicken Juicy Mandi, Kaddu Ki Kheer, and grilled Kebabs, all Halal. This Middle eastern restaurant offers great value for money with ambient lighting and a friendly staff which makes it a great choice for cozy dining experiences.

Rating: 4.1

Pricing: Rs 600 for two approx.

Location: Dwaraka Nagar

These are some of Vizag’s favourite Middle Eastern havens for an Arabic spread which are renowned to deliver smoky Kebabs, delicious Mandi and mouth- watering non-vegetarian spread. The next time you have craving for the smoked and decadent flavours of the Middle East, visit these mandi restaurants in Vizag!

