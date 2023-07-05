Foodies always look for something special to tickle their taste buds. For such gourmets, a different and delicious dish is being offered on a platter by Mandi restaurants, which, of late, are coming up in different areas of the City of Destiny.

Mandi, a traditional Arabian spread, has already become popular in the cities like Hyderabad, dominating the mainstream way of relishing biryani. In Visakhapatnam, too, the new variety is attracting people, particularly youth. Served on a huge plate with biryani-like rice, chicken, mutton, eggs, prawns and fish, it can be savoured by six to eight persons, and its cost differs from one restaurant to another.

With food lovers showing interest in the Arabian style of savouring the dish, several Mandi restaurants have cropped up across Vizag in the areas like Chinna Waltair, MVP Colony, Lawsons Bay Colony, Maharanipeta, Jagadamba, Dwarakanagar, Gajuwaka, Marripalem and NAD. The fact that over three Mandi restaurants have recently cropped up between NAD and Kancharapalem speaks volumes about the craze it has garnered amongst the public.

With the good ambience, these Mandi restaurants in Vizag offer a perfect place for people to enjoy the dish, which is largely popular in Gulf countries, with the entire family. Differing from biryani in the way of cooking, the traditional Arabian dish is spreading its aroma in the steel city.

Article written by Lakkoju Nagesh Babu, senior journalist and Column Editor.

