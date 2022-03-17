If you need a break from biryanis and want to try something similar yet new, Mandis is the way to go. Are you looking to share a lip-smacking Arabian Mandi with your friends or family? Luckily, Vizag is blessed with great Arabian Mandi restaurants. The joy of dining together is unmatched. And sharing Mandis is the perfect way to do it. Vizag is abundant with restaurants offering Arabian Mandis, part of its rich and cultured cuisine.

Here is a list of amazing Arabian Mandi restaurants in Vizag.

# Mandi Croods

Mandi Croods is a great place with an Arabian setting in Chinna Waltair. The Mandis here are worth giving a shot. The meat pieces are properly cooked and very juicy. This is a must-try place.

# Gismat Arabic Restaurant

The unique selling point of this restaurant is that this is a jail-themed place. This is a must-visit restaurant in Lawson’s Bay Colony. The Mandis here are very delicious and offer an out-of-the-world experience.

# Cabritoz Arabic Mandi Restaurant

The Mandis here are straight from heaven. A major advantage is that it is located right opposite Varun INOX, so you can catch a great meal along with a movie on the same day.

# Barkaas Arabic Restaurant

This franchise is very popular for its Mandis. They offer a wide range of varieties. Along with a great ambience, the food here is mouth-watering. Located in Dwarkanagar, the Mandis here sell like hot cakes.

# Zeeshan Restaurant

This popular biryani place is also known for its Mandis. Situated in the Jagadamba Junction, this place sure knows how to satisfy its customer’s cravings. The Mandis here are a must-try.

# Arabian Restaurant

The Mandis here offer a scrumptious meal to its customers. This great place is located in Marripalem. This restaurant is definitely worth paying a visit.

Comment below and let us know your favourite Arabian Mandi restaurants in Vizag.