There is nothing you cannot find in Vizag. From dazzling designer wear stores to wholesale markets, we Vizagites have everything within our reach. One such eye-catchy facility for the shopaholics of Vizag is the art and craft stores. Not just shopaholics, but these stores ask for the attention of art and handicraft aficionados. If you are one to be fascinated by the work of artisans and impeccable craftsmanship, you ought to visit these stores.

Here is a list of the art and craft stores in Vizag to check out.

Curio Crafts Kashmir Art Palace

The Curio Crafts Kashmir Art Palace has an old-world charm and intrigue to it. The store was set up in 1974 by a man from Kashmir and is still the go-to place for any artistic workpieces. Metal snuff boxes, camel bone jewellery, Kashmiri paper mâché art, and a lot of other eye-catching articles adorn the shelves in this store. The artefacts of his store are hand-picked and sourced by the owner himself from all over the country. Similar stores of this kind are in Kashmir, Bangalore, Cochin, and Kodaikanal.

Location: Town Kotha Road

Lepakshi Handicrafts Emporium

Lepakshi Handicrafts Emporium is an initiative by the State Government of Andhra Pradesh, established for the promotion of handicrafts. This emporium was set up in 1982 and is known to have exquisite masterpieces by artisans and craftsmen. One can find musical instruments, paintings, jewellery, household items, and Sandalwood products at this store. Apart from these, Kondapalli toys which are made of a rare kind of wood and the beautiful Kalamkari paintings are also available here.

Location: Near Jagadamba Centre

Eastern Art Museum

The Eastern Art Museum has a collection of art pieces made by contemporary artists. This is a family-owned store and is offering varied products for over 50 years. One can find a collection of home and personal décor through handicrafts, artworks, and wearables. A series of artworks depicting the Indian art culture will be available. People from all over the world order products from this store as the craft pieces are carefully handcrafted with rare materials.

Location: Waltair Uplands, beside Neeru’s showroom