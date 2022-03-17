Planning to celebrate your birthday with friends this year? After a long gap of two years restaurants have sprung back to action, now allowing dine-in services. While following the COVID-19 protocol, we can now enjoy partying in public restaurants just like in the pre-pandemic era. From Zeeshan to Punjabi Dhaba’s here are a few budget-friendly restaurants in Vizag that serve some delicious food while being light on your pockets.

Here is a list of budget-friendly restaurants in Vizag for your next birthday party.

#1 Real Deepak Punjabi Dhaba

One of those places that offer some authentic highway Dhaba-style food, Real Deepak Punjabi Dhaba is very well known among the locals. This budget-friendly restaurant has its restaurants in Seethammadaara and near RTC Complex, well accessible by the main road. Known for the best lassi in town, check out this place for some good vegetarian and non-vegetarian options for your next birthday party only at a cost of approximately ₹ 300 for two.

#2 Zeeshan

Offering some aromatic mandi biryani’s here in the city, Zeeshan is yet another option for your parties. Serving good quantities at pocket-friendly prices of approximately ₹ 250 for two, your friends are sure to have a good time. The restaurant is well known for its soups and tikkas. If you have a large group of hungry friends, look no further.

#3 Eaters Stop

From Chicken Shawarma to veg biryani, pick anything and it is their bestseller. With a long menu of scrumptious food, this budget-friendly restaurant is a good option for a huge gang with different likes. Be sure to try their mouth-watering Paneer Butter Masala with Butter Naan, and it will be your new favourite. At an approximate cost of ₹ 350 for two, the restaurant should make it your list.

#4 Reboot Dine-In

Enjoy a drive by the beach road and some delicious food at the Reboot Dine-In, with friends this birthday. Throw a party here with their budget-friendly menu at an approximate cost of ₹ 250 for two. A nice open space, with a beach view, this restaurant makes the perfect option for your birthday party. You will be surprised, but their curd rice is to die for.

#5 Hungry Hippo Resto Café

Want to have a pizza party this year? Look no further. Hungry Hippo serves one of the best pizzas in the city, and your birthday party is going to be a hit. From the Classic Margherita to Meat Overload pizza, every pizza here is loaded with melting cheese. The restaurant also has other Continental and Indian options. At an approximate price of ₹ 300 for two, this resto café is a good budget-friendly option.

Let us know which one of these budget-friendly restaurants will be your go-to choice.