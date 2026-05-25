Mystery Surrounds Death of College Student in Vizag

Mystery shrouds the death of an Intermediate student of a corporate college in Vizag.

According to reports, the student, Jyothsba, was taken to a hospital by the college staff in the early hours of Sunday. However, doctors at the hospital declared her brought dead.

It is learnt that she was in a jovial mood with other students on Saturday night. The student also scored well in the examinations held recently. Cause of the death is not known immediately.

The police, who registered it a case of suspicious death, are investigating from all angles.

In other news, several summer sports camps are being conducted by GVMC across over 400 centres, offering free training in 41 sports disciplines. Read more about it here: GVMC summer sports camps get underway

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