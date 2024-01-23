Following the orders of the Election Committee, the authorities released a list of the number of voters in Visakhapatnam district. The number of voters as of 22 January is as follows:

In Bheemili Constituency, there are 348 polling booths with 172488 male voters and 178957 female voters registered. In the Visakhapatnam East constituency, there are 282 polling booths with 135516 male voters and 140990 female voters registered. Visakhapatnam South constituency has 235 polling booths with 103334 male and 106764 female voters registered. In Visakhapatnam North Constituency there are 272 polling booths and 135664 male and 139078 female voters have registered.

Visakhapatnam West constituency with 220 polling booths where 102089 and 104844 male and female voters have registered respectively. In Gajuwaka Constituency there are 302 polling booths and the total number of voters registered is 323671. Coming to Pendurthi Constituency there are 282 polling booths and the total number of voters registered is 299103. In total, there are 1942593 voters and 1941 polling booths in the Visakhapatnam district.

The number of voters registered has increased by 26911 from 27 October 2023. It is also known that there are 3636 service voters in the district. The numbers are said to be updated every week on Wednesday, until the upcoming elections. Another interesting fact is the percentage of female voters has increased by 1.4% compared to 27 October. Citizens can check their Voter ID status and other information at www.ceoandhra.nic.in and check if they are eligible to vote in that constituency.

