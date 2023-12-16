As the Andhra Pradesh Legislative Assembly elections approach, scheduled to take place before May 2024, the Election Commission has launched essential groundwork to ensure a smooth electoral process. The initial phase involves the meticulous verification of forms 6, 7, and 8, marking a critical step in the election preparation. A dedicated team, led by CEC Principal Secretary Aravind Anand and Under Secretary Lav Kush Yadav, conducted a thorough review across Visakhapatnam and Anakapalle districts starting with voter list verification.

Their primary focus revolves around scrutinizing claims of additions and deletions in the electoral rolls, with special attention directed towards the Visakhapatnam South Assembly constituency.

The verification process involves a precise examination of forms 6, 7, and 8, submitted by citizens residing in Visakhapatnam west and south. The Central team expressed satisfaction with the revision of electoral rolls but emphasized the need for officials to promptly address any incomplete forms that may arise during the scrutiny.

Emphasizing transparency, the Election Commission team issued instructions for officials to meticulously adhere to guidelines while forming the final voter list. Additionally, they underscored the importance of a second verification step before any deletions, emphasizing the importance of Booth Level Officers’ diligence to prevent potential complaints.

In a strategic move, the team, accompanied by Joint Collector KS Viswanathan, visited polling stations at the GVMC Mahatma Gandhi High School. This visit served to highlight the critical significance of maintaining an accurate and up-to-date voter list for the upcoming elections.

Joint Collector KS Viswanathan shared pertinent details about the electoral landscape in the Visakhapatnam South constituency. According to draft rolls, the total electorate stood at 2,17,130, and following necessary deletions and additions, Visakhapatnam voter list verification has reached 2,08,255 as of December 14. The substantial number of forms received for additions, deletions, and modifications reflects the active participation of citizens in the electoral process.

The meticulous approach of the Election Commission sets the stage for a transparent and efficient electoral process in the upcoming Andhra Pradesh Assembly elections. As citizens actively engage in the electoral process by submitting forms and participating in the revisions, the focus on transparency and accuracy becomes paramount to ensure the integrity of the electoral rolls.

