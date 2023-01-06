Chennai is rich in history and culture, just like every other major city in India. Every locality you visit in this city will have an interesting tale of how it came into existence. There are also a number of businesses that have existed for several decades and thrived. A city like Chennai is sure to have a food culture that will be the envy of many other cities both In India and around the world. Chennai has no shortage of good restaurants and cafes where you can get a decent meal. In the midst of this abundance of options, there are a few restaurants and cafes in Chennai we wish we have here in Vizag.

Here is a list of five unique restaurants and cafes in Chennai that we wish we had in Vizag.

Twisty Tails

Vizag has no shortage of animal lovers. For animal lovers that are unable to own pets, a pet-themed restaurant would be magical. Twisty Tails restaurant in Chennai is one such restaurant that makes this dream of animal lovers come true. They have two pet-themed branches in Annanagar and Nungambakkam, where you can hang out with adorable dogs and cats and enjoy a heartwarming, vegetarian meal.

CSK Restaurants and Food Trucks

It’s no secret that Vizag is absolutely in love with CSK. One thing that must be driving every CSK fan in Vizag insane with jealousy is our own lack of this CSK -themed restaurants and food trucks. We need an outlet for our CSK love and wish that CSK restaurants would consider opening a few locations in Vizag for the loyal fans here.

Coffee?

Do you love football? Do you also love coffee? Ever wondered what happens when you combine the two? “Coffee?” in Chennai has the answer to that question. It has a miniature football pitch attached to it where football and coffee lovers alike should feel right at home. Why shouldn’t Vizag have another charming café with a twist?

Ottoman’s Baklava

Experiencing exotic cultures is something that everyone can come away from feeling enriched. Ottoman’s Baklava in Chennai offers a taste of Turkey in the heart of Tamil country. They offer a variety of Turkish treats and coffee in their delightful location in Nungambakkam. Wouldn’t you like to taste a bit of Turkey in Vizag as well?

Les Amis

Les Amis is known for their offering of extremely appealing French cold treats. In the heat of South India, nothing brings cheer to people as much as cold, refreshing ice cream. This café offers an assortment of gelato ice creams, amongst other amazing treats, alongside great coffee. A cool, French touch in Vizag would be more than welcome when summer hits this year.

