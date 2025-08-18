Looking for the next bingeworthy web series? Look no further! So far, 2025 has proven to be a good year for web series in the crime and mystery entertainment, setting strong precedents with suspenseful and pulsating storylines. If you’re drawn to this genre, here are 7 top web series that have exceeded expectations and are available on OTT platforms like Netfix, JioHotstar, and so on:

1. Code of Silence

This British crime drama introduces Alison Brooks (Rose Ayling-Ellis), a deaf civilian whose lipreading skills draw her into a dangerous undercover operation against a criminal gang. Alongside Andrew Buchan and Charlotte Ritchie, Ayling-Ellis leads a cast that highlights not only the tension of crime investigation but also the challenges faced by the hearing-impaired in a dismissive society.

Alison, living with her mother Julie (Fifi Garfield), is thrust into the operation when the police realize her mastery of British Sign Language (BSL) could be instrumental in uncovering a planned heist. As she becomes entangled in the investigation, her moral boundaries blur, particularly as she develops an unsettling connection with Liam Barlow, one of the criminals.

Renewed for a second season the same year, the series combines suspense with social commentary, making it more than a conventional crime story.

Streaming on: OTTPlay, Lionsgate Play

2. Criminal Justice: A Family Matter (Season 4)

One of India’s most popular crime-legal dramas returns with its fourth season. Starring Pankaj Tripathi as the sharp yet empathetic lawyer Madhav Mishra, Criminal Justice has built its reputation on exploring the journeys of individuals accused of serious crimes and the tangled legal system they face.

This season, subtitled A Family Matter, centers on Dr Raj Nagpal, accused of murdering his girlfriend Roshni. As the case unfolds, deep family secrets surface, complicating the already murky legal battle. Mishra must navigate not only the court but also the fraught relationships between Nagpal, his estranged wife Anju, and their daughter Ira.

Streaming on: JioHotstar

3. Dept Q

An adaptation of Danish novelist Jussi Adler-Olsen’s bestselling crime series, Dept Q shifts the story to Edinburgh’s gothic backdrop. After a disastrous case leaves one officer dead and his partner paralyzed, the abrasive but brilliant detective Carl Morck (Matthew Goode) is sidelined. Upon his return, he’s assigned to a seemingly pointless department tasked with cold cases, housed in a dank basement and starved of resources.

What begins as a PR stunt for the police department grows into something bigger as Morck assembles a team of unlikely allies to solve forgotten crimes, including the high-profile disappearance of prosecutor Merritt Lingard. Adapted by Scott Frank, the series balances grim realism with compelling puzzles, setting up a classic yet modern take on detective fiction. Meeting all the standards is a must-watch among the top crime and mystery web series of 2025.

Streaming on: Netflix

4. Black Warrant

A gritty prison drama set in the 1980s, Black Warrant follows Sunil (Zahan Kapoor), a newly recruited jailer at Tihar Prison, Asia’s largest and most infamous jail. The series, directed by Vikramaditya Motwane and Satyanshu Singh, is adapted from the non-fiction book Black Warrant: Confessions of a Tihar Jailer by former superintendent Sunil Gupta and journalist Sunetra Choudhury.

As the real-life Gupta once oversaw high-profile executions—including those of Delhi’s notorious child murderers Billa-Ranga and Kashmiri separatist Maqbool Bhat—the series grounds itself in reality while exploring the systemic corruption, violent gang rivalries, and moral dilemmas faced within Tihar’s walls.

Initially mocked by his colleagues for being mild-mannered, Sunil quickly finds himself navigating brutal power struggles and a crumbling justice system. Black Warrant distinguishes itself by showing reform as a slow, uphill battle rather than a clear-cut fight between innocence and guilt.

Streaming on: Netflix

5. Deli Boys (Season 1)

Combining crime and comedy, Deli Boys stands out from the pack. The series follows Pakistani-American brothers Mir (Asif Ali) and Raj (Saagar Shaikh), spoiled heirs who believe they’re set to inherit a convenience store empire, until their father Baba Dar (Iqbal Theba) dies in a bizarre accident, and they learn the shocking truth: the family business was actually a cocaine-smuggling front.

With the FBI closing in, the brothers are left penniless and must stumble their way through the criminal underworld to rebuild their father’s empire, dubbed “Dark DarCo.” Mir, the uptight MBA type, and Raj, a carefree party animal, form an odd-couple duo whose banter and antics lend a comedic flair to the high-stakes narrative.

Part crime drama, part outrageous comedy, Deli Boys proves that even the world of organized crime can be hilarious.

Streaming on: JioHotstar

6. Adolescence

This British psychological crime drama, created by Jack Thorne and Stephen Graham, is a must-watch among the top crime and mystery web series of 2025. It tackles one of society’s most disturbing questions: what drives children to violence?

The four-part Netflix series follows the Miller family, whose lives implode when 13-year-old Jamie is arrested during a dawn raid, accused of murdering his classmate Katie. As the case unfolds, the narrative explores knife crime in the UK (which has risen by 240% in the past decade), cyberbullying, toxic masculinity, and the influence of online misogyny.

Equal parts gripping drama and social critique, Adolescence forces both parents and teenagers to confront uncomfortable realities, bolstered by powerful performances and raw storytelling.

Streaming on: Netflix

7. Get Millie Black

Created by Booker Prize winner Marlon James, Get Millie Black is a hard-hitting five-part drama that explores corruption, discrimination, and post-colonial realities through the lens of a crime story.

The series follows Jamaican-born detective Millie-Jean Black, who, after being forced out of Scotland Yard, returns to Kingston to work in missing persons. Alongside her partner Curtis, she takes on cases that bring her into conflict with local crime, systemic corruption, and visiting Scotland Yard detective Luke Holborn.

With themes ranging from LGBTQ+ discrimination in Jamaica to people smuggling and echoes of colonial exploitation, this is a socially conscious crime series that goes far beyond a simple procedural.

Streaming on: JioHotstar

From a brilliantly witty show revolving around amateur criminal heirs to a socially conscious watch that explores the twisted world or criminals from the inside, these top crime and mystery web series of 2025 have great content to keep you hooked. Which one are you tuning into first? Comment below and let us know!

